  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangdong to Crack Down on Single-Use Plastics

By Tom Glover, August 29, 2020

0 0

Guangdong recently announced a new policy aimed at stemming the tide of plastic waste in the province. 

Titled ‘Implementation Opinions on Further Strengthening the Control of Plastic Pollution,’ the guidelines were released on August 21 by the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission. 

The policy will go into effect starting September 1 and last for five years.

The new measures will phase out a wide range of single-use plastics such as plastic straws, bags and tableware as well as plastic used for takeout and express delivery services. 

By year-end, Guangdong’s catering industry will be prohibited from using non-degradable disposable plastic straws and cannot offer customers single-use plastic tableware.

Also, by the end of 2020, the use and sale of non-degradable plastic bags shall be forbidden in shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacies and bookstores, among other places within the city limits of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The ban on non-degradable plastic bags would also be in effect for waimai containers.

Environmentally friendly cloth bags, paper bags and other non-plastic options will be heavily promoted, while shoppers currently still need to pay a fee for plastic bags. 

So, now seems as good a time as any to invest in a trusty cloth shopping bag and do your bit for the environment.

Back in January, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and Ministry of Ecology and Environment issued nationwide policy, calling on the phasing out of the production and use of numerous single-use plastic items over the next 5 years.

READ MORE: China Plans to Phase Out Single-Use Plastics by 2025

Guangdong appears to be taking a strong stance in addressing plastic waste as more and more local F&B venues have reduced their dependency on plastic. 

Since 2018, notable restaurants and bars in Guangzhou and Shenzhen have ditched single-use plastic straws, and opted for biodegradable paper straws and reusable bamboo straws, among other environmentally friendly practices.

READ MORE: Meet the Trailblazing F&B Spots Ditching Plastic Straws in Guangzhou

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Plastic Waste Guangdong food and drink Environment

more news

Guangdong Southern Tigers Earn 10th CBA Title in Win over Liaoning

Guangdong Southern Tigers Earn 10th CBA Title in Win over Liaoning

The Southern Tigers secured their 10th CBA championship on Saturday after defeating the Liaoning Flying Leopards.

China Launches 'Clean Plate Campaign' to Reduce Food Waste

China Launches 'Clean Plate Campaign' to Reduce Food Waste

China wastes 18 million tons of food a year, enough to feed 30 to 50 million people annually.

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

This is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

Hazza Harding, TV and Radio Presenter of Guangdong Radio and Television

Harry Harding’s China story is a testament to taking advantage of the opportunities presented to you.

Chef and Writer Fuchsia Dunlop, the UK Expert on Sichuan Food

Dunlop is a critically acclaimed chef and food writer who has written multiple award-winning books on Chinese cuisine.

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

Expect the coming days to be wet and hot, with thunderstorms and rain starting Saturday or Sunday and running into the middle of next week.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

Follow these zero-waste tips to prevent the spread of germs and divert single-use items from ending up in landfills.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives