Hail Cheaper Rides with This Map App

By Ryan Gandolfo, August 27, 2020

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

At first glance, Amap doesn’t look all that impressive. It’s your standard map app, with a primary function of showing you where you need to go on any given day. But beyond the roads visible on your display screen, you’ll find some pretty sweet features that make Amap an app worth downloading.

For starters, you can order from a wide range of ride-hailing services. Why rely on one ride-hailing platform when you can pick from over a dozen? It’s certainly proven to be a convenient and cost-effective alternative for our ride-hailing needs, and made us realize how much DiDi charges compared to competitors.

gaode-1.jpg
Screengrabs via Amap

In some parts of the country, you can even hail a robotaxi via Amap.

In addition to ride-hailing, Amap is great at helping you find new places to explore. Since the app is backed by Alibaba, Amap is integrated with local listings and reviews from Koubei.

While Amap is still only available in Chinese, their overseas ambitions are clear – partnering up with Here Technologies in January to provide more map content outside of the country, tailored towards traveler needs. 

This year, Amap reached 400 million monthly active users, and became the first Chinese travel platform to surpass 100 million daily active users. 

Amap (高德, Gaode) is available on iOS and Android devices.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

