This is the Longest Plum Rain Season in 20 Years... and Counting

By Ned Kelly, July 15, 2020

It will come as no surprise to anyone at all that this year's plum rain season – or meiyu – is the longest in two decades. The rainy season officially started on June 9, having lasted for over 36 days... so far. 

One look at the weather report for the upcoming days (or out of the window) will tell you it is not over yet.

Plum-Rain-Shanghai.jpeg
Image via The Weather Channel

Records are set to tumble in 2020. Bear in mind that last year's rainy season lasted a total of 33 days, which was 10 days longer than the average. Meanwhile, precipitation over that period measured 513.2 millimeters, over two times the normal amount, and ranked the fifth highest since city records began.

Doctors have said it is important to maintain mental health during the period, as people easily feel irritable or suffer from insomnia and anxiety.

[Cover image via Pexels]

