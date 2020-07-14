  1. home
  2. Articles

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

By Rakini Bergundy, July 14, 2020

0 0

Looks like travel restrictions have eased a bit more in South China as those crossing between the Guangdong-Macao port no longer need to quarantine for 14 days starting from July 15 at 6am. If traveling from Macao, these nine cities will be quarantine free: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing. 

Chinese mainland residents do not need to quarantine in Macao and the same applies for people entering Guangdong from Macao. The notice from the city of Zhuhai did not mention if foreigners were included in these new rules. Those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, suspected patients, close contacts and those with symptoms or have been in countries outside of China in the past two weeks are excluded. 

Visitors must test negative seven days before crossing borders between Guangdong and Macao and must also receive a green health code for both areas. 

Macao residents working and living in Guangdong province and Chinese mainland residents returning to Guangdong from Macao are limited to activities in Guangdong province after entry. Within 14 days of entry, you will need to login to Yuekang Code (粤康码) everyday and use the ‘Hong Kong and Macao Entry Persons Health Declaration’ function to declare your personal health status. If the scope of activities is expanded without authorization or relevant regulations are violated, the qualification for exemption from centralized medical observation for 14 days will be canceled and classified according to the relevant regulations of the two governments.

Last month, the Guangdong-Macao border was first opened to officials and business people with applications capped at 1,000 everyday.

Remember to always bring your original paper COVID-19 health certificate in case any problems arise while traveling. The border restriction loosening is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.  

[Cover image via Unsplash]

borders Greater Bay Area Macao Guangdong Guangzhou Shenzhen Zhuhai Foshan Huizhou Dongguan Zhongshan Jiangmen zhaoqing Covid-19

more news

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

Expect the coming days to be wet and hot, with thunderstorms and rain starting Saturday or Sunday and running into the middle of next week.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

Do you have urgent essential business travel? You may be in luck soon.

Guangdong Releases New Quarantine Regulations

Nucleic acid testing is required for overseas arrivals to Guangdong, and will be provided for free.

China to Forge Ahead with Canton Fair Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Guangzhou’s Canton Fair will trudge ahead despite the worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Guangdong Requires Travelers to Undergo 14-Day Quarantine

The health commission said that the rule was made to combat the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

One Dead in Hong Kong from Virus, Macao Closes Casinos

China’s two southern special administrative regions have had a difficult week.

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Tristan Sapp shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the F&B scene in the Greater Bay Area.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

Here are China's Top 10 Most 'Livable' Cities

5 International Creators on Chinese Social Media You Should Follow Right Now

What You Need to Know About Moving Earned Income Out of China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

HK Implements 'Third Wave' Prevention Measures As Cases Rise

HK Implements 'Third Wave' Prevention Measures As Cases Rise

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

Driver Found Responsible for Bus Crash Killing 21 in China

Driver Found Responsible for Bus Crash Killing 21 in China

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Shanghai)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Shanghai)

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.