Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

Looks like travel restrictions have eased a bit more in South China as those crossing between the Guangdong-Macao port no longer need to quarantine for 14 days starting from July 15 at 6am. If traveling from Macao, these nine cities will be quarantine free: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.

Chinese mainland residents do not need to quarantine in Macao and the same applies for people entering Guangdong from Macao. The notice from the city of Zhuhai did not mention if foreigners were included in these new rules. Those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, suspected patients, close contacts and those with symptoms or have been in countries outside of China in the past two weeks are excluded.

Visitors must test negative seven days before crossing borders between Guangdong and Macao and must also receive a green health code for both areas.

Macao residents working and living in Guangdong province and Chinese mainland residents returning to Guangdong from Macao are limited to activities in Guangdong province after entry. Within 14 days of entry, you will need to login to Yuekang Code (粤康码) everyday and use the ‘Hong Kong and Macao Entry Persons Health Declaration’ function to declare your personal health status. If the scope of activities is expanded without authorization or relevant regulations are violated, the qualification for exemption from centralized medical observation for 14 days will be canceled and classified according to the relevant regulations of the two governments.

Last month, the Guangdong-Macao border was first opened to officials and business people with applications capped at 1,000 everyday.

Remember to always bring your original paper COVID-19 health certificate in case any problems arise while traveling. The border restriction loosening is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

