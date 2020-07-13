  1. home
We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Shanghai)

By That's Shanghai, July 13, 2020

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with experience blogging, news writing, copywriting and a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms to join our team.

The Digital Editor will be responsible for developing a voice for That’s online presence. As well as being first to breaking news stories across the country, this person will work closely with the marketing and editorial teams to build a strategy for growing our online platforms, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials. The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines. The position will be based in Shanghai.

Responsibilities

  • Creating and coordinating content for That’s online and digital platforms, i.e. Thatsmags.com, That’s App, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, email newsletters and video

  • Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, online trends, events and happenings in China; breaking stories before anyone else

  • Writing and copyediting client advertorials for online platforms

  • Working closely with the marketing and editorial teams to develop optimized digital content that increases website traffic, subscribers and followers

  • Providing ideas and input for exciting video-based content

  • Undertaking research using a variety of sources

Required Skills

  • Excellent English writing, editing and communication skills

  • In-depth knowledge of social media and a passion for dynamic online content

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

  • Passionate about China and Chinese culture

  • Native, or native-level spoken and written English. A good level of Chinese is desirable, though not mandatory

  • Two years relevant work experience required

  • Basic Photoshop skills and good knowledge of SEO not required, but a plus

To apply, please send two writing samples, a CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to nedkelly@thatsmags.com.

