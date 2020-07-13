We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Shanghai)

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with experience blogging, news writing, copywriting and a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms to join our team.

The Digital Editor will be responsible for developing a voice for That’s online presence. As well as being first to breaking news stories across the country, this person will work closely with the marketing and editorial teams to build a strategy for growing our online platforms, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials. The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines. The position will be based in Shanghai.

Responsibilities

Creating and coordinating content for That’s online and digital platforms, i.e. Thatsmags.com, That’s App, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, email newsletters and video

Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, online trends, events and happenings in China; breaking stories before anyone else

Writing and copyediting client advertorials for online platforms

Working closely with the marketing and editorial teams to develop optimized digital content that increases website traffic, subscribers and followers

Providing ideas and input for exciting video-based content



Undertaking research using a variety of sources

Required Skills

Excellent English writing, editing and communication skills

In-depth knowledge of social media and a passion for dynamic online content

Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Passionate about China and Chinese culture

Native, or native-level spoken and written English. A good level of Chinese is desirable, though not mandatory

Two years relevant work experience required

Basic Photoshop skills and good knowledge of SEO not required, but a plus

To apply, please send two writing samples, a CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to nedkelly@tha tsmags.com.