  1. home
  2. Articles

Kazakhstan Denies China's Claim of 'Unknown Pneumonia' Deadlier than COVID-19

By Rakini Bergundy, July 10, 2020

0 0

Yesterday, the Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan sent an official message alerting Chinese citizens in the republic to be cautious of an unknown pneumonia deadlier than the current coronavirus pandemic. The news quickly spread across news outlets worldwide. In the notice, it was stated that almost 628 people have died from an unknown pneumonia in the last month, with 1,772 deaths to date. This pneumonia supposedly has a much higher fatality rate than COVID-19.   

The notice stated that Kazakhstani health officials and other institutions are conducting a comparative study on the pneumonia virus, and no definitive identification on the virus has been made. The cities Atyrau, Aktobe and Shymkent were also singled out as places where cases of pneumonia spiked, with almost 500 cases. In June, the total number of pneumonia cases nationwide more than doubled to 1,700 when compared to June of 2019.  

However, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health formally denied the rumors of an unknown pneumonia more deadly than the coronavirus, deeming the information as “fake news.” The ministry explains that in a July 9 briefing by health minister Alexei Tsoi, he referred to “the number of pneumonia cases in the country as a whole: bacterial, fungal and viral origin, according to the ICD-10 classification of ‘viral pneumonia, of unspecified etiology.’” ICD-10 is a medical classification list by the World Health Organization. 

fn.jpg
Image via @Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan/Facebook

As Kazakhstan borders Northwest China, many are concerned with the chances of the virus spreading through neighboring Xinjiang Autonomous Region. Due to the spike in cases, Kazakhstan has reimposed a partial lockdown.

As of press time, Kazakhstan has 51,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of that number 16,928 have recovered and 264 have passed away.

[Cover image via Azattyq Rýhy]

Covid-19 pneumonia fake news Health

more news

WATCH: Woman Breaks Down in Public After Testing Positive For COVID-19

WATCH: Woman Breaks Down in Public After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The woman was quickly escorted out of the mall and sent to the hospital.

Chinese Airline Flight Suspended After 6 COVID-19 Cases Onboard

Chinese Airline Flight Suspended After 6 COVID-19 Cases Onboard

The suspension of the flight route is in reference to the 'circuit breaker' policy.

Beijing PepsiCo Plant Halts Production Amid New COVID-19 Cases

Beijing PepsiCo Plant Halts Production Amid New COVID-19 Cases

This week it's Lay's chips and chicken, last week it was salmon.

China Suspends Poultry Imports from US Over COVID-19 Fears

This week is chicken, last week was salmon.

Beijing Schools Close Yet Again Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Beijing orders schools to shut immediately as city tackles second wave of coronavirus cases.

Everything We Know About Beijing's New COVID-19 Outbreak So Far

Beijing authorities confirmed a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Here's what you need to know about the local outbreak.

Meet the Beijing-Based Expat Living as a COVID-19 Refugee in Tonga

Zoe Stephens has been stuck in Tonga since March, shortly after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

This was the first German-chartered flight to China as the two countries begin restarting their economies.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

QUIZ: Could You Pass the Gaokao?

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

Here are China's Top 10 Most 'Livable' Cities

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Teacher Demoted After Student Abuse Linked to Suicide in China

Teacher Demoted After Student Abuse Linked to Suicide in China

Kazakhstan Denies China's Claim of 'Unknown Pneumonia' Deadlier than COVID-19

Kazakhstan Denies China's Claim of 'Unknown Pneumonia' Deadlier than COVID-19

What You Need to Know About Moving Earned Income Out of China

What You Need to Know About Moving Earned Income Out of China

Renewed Pangolin Conservation Efforts in China After TCM Removal

Renewed Pangolin Conservation Efforts in China After TCM Removal

Chinese Netizens React to Kanye West Running for US President

Chinese Netizens React to Kanye West Running for US President

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.