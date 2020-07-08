5 International Creators on Chinese Social Media You Should Follow Right Now

You can call them influencers, entertainers or KOLs – these international creators are using their own unique perspective and making waves on Chinese social media. Here, we profile various personalities on the rise who are definitely worth a follow.

1. Chris Max 口语老炮儿马思瑞

Chris Max is an impressive multilingual entertainer who speaks English, Mandarin (with a Beijing accent), Italian and Spanish. He’s known for his pranks, reactions, English analyses and teaching videos. If you’re looking to learn more English or Chinese, his videos are subtitled in both and pack lots of insightful content. You can find this polygot on YouTube, Douyin, Weibo and Bilibili.

2. Stephanie Jack 恩典

Growing up as a mixed kid straddling both white Australian and Singaporean Chinese cultures, Stephanie Jack always had an interest in how the East and West intersect. She moved to Shanghai last year to learn Mandarin and kung fu, while also freelancing as an actor and producing a vlog/interview series called Mixed Up. Jack tells us with Mixed Up, she was “keen to produce something imbued with [her] own particular humor and perspective.” In the series, topics like interracial dating are explored and in future videos she hopes to delve deeper into the experience of Chinese people dating in Australia. Her lovely mom also makes a regular appearance on the series – you can catch her on YouTube, Weibo, Douyin and Instagram.

3. Gabriel 老马

You may have come across this Angolian comedian on Douyin sporting a long gray wig, yelling in flawless Mandarin while doing a hilarious mom impersonation. Gabriel, more commonly known as Lao Ma (老马), is known for his comedic videos about living in China. He’s currently an international student in Nantong, Jiangsu province and has quickly amassed 10.9 million fans in the past year. Netizens love his enthusiastic, snappy delivery.

4. Gaby 李潇潇

Last year, Gaby’s video of her speaking in a Chongqing dialect went viral. What’s funny is, at first, she didn’t know that Mandarin had many dialects so she thought she was just learning standard Mandarin. She’s originally from Moldova and told Ziniu News, “I especially like China. When I first came to Chongqing, I felt like I was a Chongqingese in my previous life.” She currently works as an actress in China and was most recently on the new season of Chinese game-variety show Keep Running. You can follow Gaby on Douyin or Weibo.

5. Kainuofufu 凯诺夫妇

Kainuofufu is a husband-wife duo who are both electronic music lovers. Kainuo is an MC from Xiamen, in Fujian province, while his wife Monroe is originally from Georgia, bordering the Black Sea. This international couple is known for their creative videos on Douyin, which usually feature funny twists at the end. Musicians first and foremost, they co-own a studio called DJ Monroe Studio and tour across China together. Can you say couple goals?

Any other personalities that you love to follow? Let us know in the comments below!