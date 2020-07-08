Phrases to Learn for China's Street-Stall Economy

If you haven’t heard, street stalls appear to be making a comeback in the Middle Kingdom. Whether you’re looking to buy products of dubious quality on a footbridge or want to set up a little stall of your own, here are a couple terms to learn, provided by the lovely ladies at aoe ChinEase.

Street-stall economy

地摊经济

dìtān jīngjì

stall

地摊: dìtān

economy

经济: jīngjì

Example:

Are you going to set up a stall after work?

下班去摆地摊吗？

xiàbān qù bǎi dìtān ma?

The money I earn in one month at the stall is more than my work salary.

摆地摊一个月赚的钱都比我的工资高。

bǎi dìtān yíge yuè zhuàn de qián dōu bǐ wǒ de gōngzī gāo.

