Phrases to Learn for China's Street-Stall Economy

By That's, July 8, 2020

If you haven’t heard, street stalls appear to be making a comeback in the Middle Kingdom. Whether you’re looking to buy products of dubious quality on a footbridge or want to set up a little stall of your own, here are a couple terms to learn, provided by the lovely ladies at aoe ChinEase.

ghost-market-6-1-.jpg

Street-stall economy
地摊经济
dìtān jīngjì

stall
地摊: dìtān

economy
经济: jīngjì

Example:

Are you going to set up a stall after work?
下班去摆地摊吗？
xiàbān qù bǎi dìtān ma? 

The money I earn in one month at the stall is more than my work salary.
摆地摊一个月赚的钱都比我的工资高。
bǎi dìtān yíge yuè zhuàn de qián dōu bǐ wǒ de gōngzī gāo.

To learn more about aoe ChinEase, scan the QR code below:

aoe-chinease.png

For more Mandarin Mumbles click here.

[Cover image via Tristin Zhang/That’s]

Mandarin Mumbles Economy Street Art

