Tesla Cybertrucks Now Available to Preorder in China

By Joshua Cawthorpe, July 6, 2020

0 0

Tesla is now accepting preorders in China for the futuristic Cybertruck, according to their official website. With a RMB1,000 deposit, you can preorder a single, double, or triple motor version of the shockingly unique vehicle that was first revealed on November 21, 2019. However, these models will not be available until late 2022. 

When Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck, which appears to have cruised straight out of a post apocalyptic sci-fi thriller, it amassed 250,000 preorders in the US over a six-day span.

cybertruck-tesla-china.jpgImage via Tesla

The reservation system will allow the company to gauge the level of consumer interest in the Chinese market, although the deposit is refundable and does not guarantee the number of sales. Tesla has shown a keen interest in China, breaking ground on their first overseas gigafactory in Shanghai in January 2019 and by December of that same year were already in production of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan.

While some Chinese netizens have praised the design, others have called it ‘unappealing’ – referring back to when a Tesla employee broke the allegedly ‘unbreakable’ window with a steel ball at its big reveal. One Weibo user posted that the design was too avant-garde and questioned the vehicle quality after the failed window test. 

Tesla-demo.png
Screengrab via Youtube

Many posts about the Cybertruck on Weibo also drew attention to the fact that the RMB1,000 deposit is more expensive than the USD100 deposit price for US customers. 

The reservation webpage also offers an option to add the fully autonomous driving feature for RMB64,000 in case the price of this add-on increases between now and when the vehicle becomes available.

READ MORE: Chinese Buyers Complain Over Tesla Self-Driving Computer Chip

[Cover Image via Tesla]

Tesla

