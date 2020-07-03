  1. home
WATCH: Woman Breaks Down in Public After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Rakini Bergundy, July 3, 2020

How would you react if you tested positive for COVID-19? In a viral video posted on Weibo, a woman who receives a positive diagnosis over the phone in a Beijing mall crouches on the ground and begins yelling in a frenzy. 

Watch the video below as the woman in yellow, cries and howls in the glossy corridors of Shijingshan Wanda Plaza (VPN off): 

The most popular comment on the video was positive, saying “Girl, relax, no big deal, early detection and early treatment.” Others were more sympathetic towards the woman, reasoning “Although the cure rate of COVID-19 is high, who wouldn’t panic and be sensitive at the moment of diagnosis?” After the incident, Shijingshan Wanda Plaza in Shijingshan district was closed, disinfected and close contacts were quickly sent to centralized isolation. In a follow-up video, the woman can be seen escorted by several healthcare workers in hazmat suits out of the building. Meanwhile in the US, some individuals are throwing COVID-19 parties, inviting those confirmed with the disease to attend so that the first person to contract COVID-19 wins prize money, CNN reported. (Seriously, we can’t make this up.) 

In early June, Beijing had a new coronavirus outbreak, resulting in strict restrictions across the city. Beijing’s emergency response level was upgraded to level II and as a result the city has only reported new cases in the single digits over the past few days – a sign of progress for China’s capital. A spokesperson from the municipal government remarked, “Beijing has contained the epidemic with 20 days of hard work and great efforts, however, we still need to be on guard and strictly conduct all prevention measures.”  

[Cover image: screengrab via @sanverde/Twitter]

Covid-19 Beijing Mall Viral Videos Viral

