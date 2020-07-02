That's Magazines - July 2020 Issues Out Now!

The July issues of That’s Beijing, That’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons introduces the magazines:

The past five and a half years have gone by in the blink of an eye. When I first started with That’s in Guangzhou it was late 2014 and I had been living in the city for less than a month when I was offered the job of ‘digital editor’ by Tom Lee, the magazine’s editor-in-chief at the time. I was fresh out of university with a journalism degree, and That’s became my first full-time editorial job. In the half decade since then, I have learned an incredible amount (arguably more than I learned in university) and climbed the editorial ladder to hold the position of the man who once hired me. It has been a hell of an adventure, but all journeys must come to an end and my time with That’s is drawing to a close. This issue is the last That’s magazine with me at the helm, so I want to briefly thank a few individuals who made an impact during my time with the publication: Tom Lee, for taking a chance on me and teaching me more than most of my uni professors; Jocelyn Richards, for her friendship and guidance; Henry Zeng, for his unconditional support; and finally, Ned Kelly, for his unrivaled insight and always having my back.

For my final issue, the magazine’s editor-in-chief-in-waiting, Ryan Gandolfo, has produced a fascinating cover story that explores how rising sea levels as a result of climate change will impact China’s coastal regions (pages 38-47). Elsewhere in the mag, I interview metalhead and Sinica podcast host Kaiser Kuo on the state of Chinese heavy metal (page 17), while Arts and Lifestyle Editor Phoebe Kut shares some fashionable tie-dye items for your wardrobe (pages 20-21).

Finally, loyal readers, I’d like to thank all of you for your support (and, at times, justified criticism). While this is goodbye, I do encourage you to keep a close eye on the ‘contributors’ part of our masthead, as I may pop up from time to time as a guest columnist or writer!

Thank you, and farewell!





Matthew Bossons

Editor-in-Chief

> Beijing: Download the July issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the July issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



> Shanghai: Download the July issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.