Meet the Internationals Shaking Things Up in the Middle Kingdom

While many who live in China are familiar with influential Chinese figures, less folks know about the class of individuals originally from abroad who’ve come to China and made their mark. For last month’s cover story, we pulled back the curtain on a group of role models who’ve had a defining impact in various fields – from anthropology and sports to business and healthcare. Although each unique in what they bring to the table, all have one mutual redeeming quality – a passion for the Middle Kingdom.

These 9 individuals (and one comedy video group) have found both success and hardship in China, and their stories breed inspiration and dreams of new beginnings. In addition to the successes the people we’ve profiled this month have accomplished while living in China, they all show that home isn’t always where you’re born or where your parents hail from, but where you decide to be.

Check out profiles on each of these 10 trailblazers:

[Cover image compiled by Felix Chan/That’s]

