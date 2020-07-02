Meet the Internationals Shaking Things Up in the Middle Kingdom

While many who live in China are familiar with influential Chinese figures, less folks know about the class of individuals originally from abroad who’ve come to China and made their mark. For last month’s cover story, we pulled back the curtain on a group of role models who’ve had a defining impact in various fields – from anthropology and sports to business and healthcare. Although each unique in what they bring to the table, all have one mutual redeeming quality – a passion for the Middle Kingdom.
These 9 individuals (and one comedy video group) have found both success and hardship in China, and their stories breed inspiration and dreams of new beginnings. In addition to the successes the people we’ve profiled this month have accomplished while living in China, they all show that home isn’t always where you’re born or where your parents hail from, but where you decide to be.
Check out profiles on each of these 10 trailblazers:
The Incredible Life of Isabel Crook, Chinese Medal of Friendship Recipient
Chef and Writer Fuchsia Dunlop, the UK Expert on Sichuan Food
Meet the China Daily Columnist Upholding the Immortal Science of Marxism
Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China
Hazza Harding, TV and Radio Presenter of Guangdong Radio and Television
Meet Roberta Lipson, a Trailblazer in China's Healthcare Sector
Michael Luevano, Tournament Director of the Rolex Shanghai Masters
Stephon Marbury, From NBA All-Star to Chinese Basketball Legend
Dr. Frank Morris-Davies, Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy
[Cover image compiled by Felix Chan/That's]
