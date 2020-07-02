  1. home
  2. Articles

Meet the Internationals Shaking Things Up in the Middle Kingdom

By That's, July 2, 2020

0 0

While many who live in China are familiar with influential Chinese figures, less folks know about the class of individuals originally from abroad who’ve come to China and made their mark. For last month’s cover story, we pulled back the curtain on a group of role models who’ve had a defining impact in various fields – from anthropology and sports to business and healthcare. Although each unique in what they bring to the table, all have one mutual redeeming quality – a passion for the Middle Kingdom.

These 9 individuals (and one comedy video group) have found both success and hardship in China, and their stories breed inspiration and dreams of new beginnings. In addition to the successes the people we’ve profiled this month have accomplished while living in China, they all show that home isn’t always where you’re born or where your parents hail from, but where you decide to be.

Check out profiles on each of these 10 trailblazers:

[Cover image compiled by Felix Chan/That’s]

Trailblazers Cover Story business sports Media comedy Food

more news

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

What's with all these dragon boats anyway?

China Unveils The World’s First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

China Unveils The World’s First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

She can walk and talk simultaneously, something her 2D predecessors’ couldn’t do.

Shred the Slopes with This Open-World Winter Sports App

Shred the Slopes with This Open-World Winter Sports App

Grand Mountain Adventure is a stunning open-world skiing and snowboarding experience spanning eight epic ski resorts.

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

Dunked their trunks until they were drunk.

China's 5 Biggest Sports Losers in 2019

Welcome to our 2019 China Year in Review series.

China's 5 Biggest Sports Winners in 2019

Welcome to our 2019 China Year in Review series.

This American Reporter Drove a Taxi in China for Years, Here's His Story

There are many ways to see China. Frank Langfitt chose the lesser trodden route: he drove a taxi.

The Story Behind the Charging Bull Statue on the Bund

Arturo Di Modica's "redder, younger and stronger" Wall Street Bull.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

5 Things: Andrew Bull's Hong Kong Handover Party of 1997

This Day in History: Hong Kong Handover From UK to China

This Week in History: When Muhammad Ali Fought a Japanese Wrestler

This Day in History: Artist Chiang Yee Honored with Blue Plaque

'The Mall That Doubles as a Prison for Animals' – New China Untold Out Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Internationals Shaking Things Up in the Middle Kingdom

Meet the Internationals Shaking Things Up in the Middle Kingdom

Shake Shack Announces South China Expansion Plans

Shake Shack Announces South China Expansion Plans

Beyond Meat Expands to Chinese Grocery Stores

Beyond Meat Expands to Chinese Grocery Stores

5 Things: Andrew Bull's Hong Kong Handover Party of 1997

5 Things: Andrew Bull's Hong Kong Handover Party of 1997

This Day in History: Hong Kong Handover From UK to China

This Day in History: Hong Kong Handover From UK to China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.