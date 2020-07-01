Shake Shack Announces South China Expansion Plans

Move over Taco Bell, Shake Shack is finally coming to southern China’s Guangdong province. While our friends in Shanghai and Hong Kong have already been blessed with the American fast-casual restaurant’s crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard ice cream, folks in other cities have patiently waited. Yesterday, Shake Shack formally announced its plans to open a minimum of 15 more stores in South China by 2030.

First up on the list will be a Shenzhen branch in 2021. No official location has been announced yet, but Shake Shack has teased their WeChat audience, asking suggestions on where to open up shop (our bets are on MixC Mall or Coco Park).



Image via Shake Shack

Shake Shack in partnership with Maxim’s Caters Limited plan to open a total of 55 franchises all over the Chinese mainland by 2030. Michael Kark, chief global licensing officer of Shake Shack, said, “We remain humbled by our fans in China and continue to be encouraged by the performance of our Chinese business through this recovery. It’s a great time to deepen our roots in this market.”

Other cities in South China that will eventually see ShackBurgers are Guangzhou, Fuzhou and Xiamen. Later this year, Beijing and Macao will also be opening branches.

As of March, 98 out of 287 Shake Shack restaurants are located outside of the US, a large international footprint for the NYC-based burger joint. Are you happy about this announcement? Which other fast food chain would you rather see in your city?

[Cover image via Shake Shack]