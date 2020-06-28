We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive (Shanghai)

That’s is seeking a Senior Account Executive to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Shanghai.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We're looking for enthusiastic candidates with account management experience and excellent coordination skills.

Responsibilities

Daily Sales Activities

Implement integrated media plans and follow the project process through in a number of commercial territories (health, education, food & beverage, fashion, arts, entertainment)

Pitch and create advertising packages and events that meet clients’ needs and budget

Maintain existing customer relationships, so as to develop in-depth business

Accomplish the sales quota with full reports to line manager

Take care of the after-sale service within deadline

Track and monitor project progress

Monitor and control payment process and AR performance

Collect and report market information to marketing department

Business Development

Cumulate a large sum of prospects

Build up the interest of new business prospects in new territories

Qualifications and Traits

University graduated or above

Excellent command of both written and oral English

Minimum one years sales or marketing experience (Media or PR agency background preferable)

Strong organizational skills, presentable, professional and honest

Willing to learn, eager to fulfill the team targets and work under pressure

A real interest in sales as a profession

Open-minded and active

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter in English to racheltong@t hatsmags.com with the subject ‘Senior Account Executive’.