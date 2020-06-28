  1. home
We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive (Shanghai)

By That's, June 28, 2020

That’s is seeking a Senior Account Executive to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Shanghai.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We're looking for enthusiastic candidates with account management experience and excellent coordination skills.

Responsibilities

Daily Sales Activities

  • Implement integrated media plans and follow the project process through in a number of commercial territories (health, education, food & beverage, fashion, arts, entertainment) 

  • Pitch and create advertising packages and events that meet clients’ needs and budget

  • Maintain existing customer relationships, so as to develop in-depth business

  • Accomplish the sales quota with full reports to line manager

  • Take care of the after-sale service within deadline

  • Track and monitor project progress

  • Monitor and control payment process and AR performance

  • Collect and report market information to marketing department

Business Development

  • Cumulate a large sum of prospects

  • Build up the interest of new business prospects in new territories

Qualifications and Traits

  • University graduated or above

  • Excellent command of both written and oral English

  • Minimum one years sales or marketing experience (Media or PR agency background preferable)

  • Strong organizational skills, presentable, professional and honest

  • Willing to learn, eager to fulfill the team targets and work under pressure

  • A real interest in sales as a profession

  • Open-minded and active

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter in English to racheltong@thatsmags.com with the subject ‘Senior Account Executive’.

