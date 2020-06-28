Demolition Begins on China's Largest Road Port in Shenzhen

Although there has been no official word on Hong Kong’s borders opening soon, the old Huanggang Port in Futian district is no longer operational as of June 23. You may have used this port in past travels as it is one of the many options to cross between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The port was built in the late ’80s and became operational 24 hours a day in 2003. The demolition news of of Huanggang brings back good memories for one member at That’s, he reminisces, “it has been 30 years, [but] I still remember the first time I went and spent two hours on a bus to Shenzhen University. In fact, I lost my way in the square, which was too big at the time.”



Huanggang Port empty. Image via ShenzhenLook

Demolition should be complete by August, and renovation is slated to finish by 2022. In its place is a temporary building which will be used once the port reopens after the coronavirus outbreak. The new seven-story building will also connect with the Shenzhen-Guangzhou Central Axis Intercity Rail, Guangzhou-Shenzhen Intercity Rail, Metro Line 20, MTR Northern Link and Futian Port.



The overall planning and design for the new seven-story port is estimated to cost up to RMB50 million (USD7 million). Image via HK01

Huanggang’s upgrades will help optimize the flow of goods to support the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area plan. Shenzhen boasts that Huangguang was the “largest land checkpoint in Asia” and that over 300 million vehicles and 1 billion people have crossed the Shenzhen-Hong Kong border via the checkpoint in the past 30 years.



