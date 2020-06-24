US Designates 4 More Chinese Media Outlets as 'Foreign Missions'

The US imposed restrictions on more Chinese media outlets on Monday, designating four additional China-based news organizations operating in the US as ‘propaganda outlets.’

The US State Department’s latest move targets China Central Television, China News Service, People’s Daily and Global Times, with David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, telling reporters that the organizations will be “required to inform the State Department of their personnel rosters, who they actually have here [in the US], as well as their real estate holdings.”

While Stilwell expressed that the news outlets would not be prevented from reporting legitimate news, the US government “have to have them acknowledge and let us know who they are and who they work for.”

On Tuesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded to the foreign mission designations, saying that the US is interfering with the normal reporting from Chinese journalists overseas.

Since February, the US and China have made clear attempts to suppress Chinese and US news organizations from reporting in the other’s country. Back in February, China expelled two Beijing-based American journalists working for The Wall Street Journal from the country following an opinion piece published in the newspaper. In March, the US designated five Chinese state media outlets as foreign missions and placed a ‘personnel cap’ on their US operations. China retaliated by banning US citizens working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post from reporting in the country. The move resulted in the departure of 13 journalists from the three US publications.

