PHOTOS: 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Wows People Across China

By Matthew Bossons, June 22, 2020

0 0

If you were in China and outside between 3-4pm yesterday, you likely noticed crowds of people staring blindly at the Sun. These curious folks were trying to catch a glimpse (without going blind) of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse that occurred in the sky above parts of Africa and Asia on the summer solstice (June 21).  

A ring of fire eclipse occurs when the new moon is at its furthest point from Earth and passes between our planet and the Sun. Yesterday, citizens of China were among the fortunate folks around the globe who were able to witness the moon block over 99% of the Sun’s rays and create a glowing orange ring in the sky.

If you missed this spectacular celestial show, do not feel glum: We’ve rounded up some awesome shots of the eclipse taken across China for your viewing pleasure!

_20200622154935.jpg
The eclipse as seen from Taiwan. Image via @摄影约拍/Weibo

_20200622155214.jpg
Reflections of the eclipse on the ground (presumably through a pinhole projector). Image via @田子同学/Weibo

_20200622162234.jpg

A photo captured in Shangluo, Shanxi province. Image via @爱吃鱼的鱼饼酱/Weibo

_20200622162440.jpg
The crescent Sun. Image via @文子的一亩三分地/Weibo

_20200622162625.jpgA photo of the eclipse captured in Lhasa, Tibet. Image via @舞藏王朝黑皮/Weibo

_20200622162823.jpg
The eclipse as seen from Taipei. Image via @KynthiaLin/Weibo

_20200622163011.jpg
A photo of the cosmic dance captured in Xiamen. Image via @freesophie/Weibo

_20200622163248.jpg
The ‘ring of fire’ as seen from Sichuan. Image via @四川省天文科普学会/Weibo

139155789_15927282315971n.jpg
This photo of the eclipse was captured in Lhasa, Tibet. Image via Xinhua

Editorial assistance from Edyth Liu.

[Cover image via @爱吃鱼的鱼饼酱/Weibo]

