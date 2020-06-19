  1. home
  2. Articles

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

By That's, June 19, 2020

0 0

Award-winning natural products company Soapnut Republic has launched its luxurious new personal care range. Puretonique by Soapnut Republic includes Body Wash, Nurturing Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner.

1717233353.jpg

The company’s Australian and New Zealand founders have dedicated an extensive amount of time and care into selecting the best combination of ingredients to deliver products that are extremely effective, yet completely safe for you, your loved ones and the planet.

The new products have been crafted with natural Soapnut berry extract, aloe vera, pure essential oils and plant extracts selected for their therapeutic and nourishing properties.

432766710.jpg

Soapnut berries have been used to make natural hair and body care products for centuries. The berries are rich in natural saponin (a safe and natural alternative to conventional soap), and they are extremely effective for cleansing the skin and body. They are also allergen free, and Soapnut Republic’s formulations are safe for even the most sensitive skin.

832551458.jpg

You can purchase Puretonique Body Wash 300ml (RMB118), Nurturing Shampoo 300ml and Nourishing Conditioner 300ml (both RMB128) now from the Soapnut Republic WeChat Store.

487767220.jpg

WIN!

Soapnut Republic is offering a Puretonique Trio package to one lucky That's Shanghai reader. For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: thats_shanghai) along with your email address, delivery address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

That's Shanghai


Giveaways

more news

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

These bracelets and necklaces from Xuping Jewelry are simple and modern.

WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

Good time with The Good Food People.

Take Urban Family’s Survey for Chance to Win ¥1,000 in Prizes

Take Urban Family’s Survey for Chance to Win ¥1,000 in Prizes

We cordially invite you to participate in the Urban Family reader survey for the chance to win fabulous prizes!

Take This Survey for the Chance to Win ¥1,000 in Prizes

Prizes galore!

Vote for China's Best 2018 Halloween Costume

Choose your favorite look from our Halloween costume contest!

Show Us Your Halloween Costume and Win a Chengdu Hotel Stay!

Got a creative Halloween costume? Here's your chance to win big!

WIN! Exclusive Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Paddock Tickets

Go behind the scenes at the Formula 1.

WIN! Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Grandstand Tickets

Calling all petrolheads!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

It’s Now Yangmei Season in China, Here’s What You Need to Know

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

Everything We Know About Beijing's New COVID-19 Outbreak So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Canadians Accused of Spying Formally Charged in China

Canadians Accused of Spying Formally Charged in China

Darlie Toothpaste to Rebrand, Distances from Racist Roots

Darlie Toothpaste to Rebrand, Distances from Racist Roots

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.