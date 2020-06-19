WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

Award-winning natural products company Soapnut Republic has launched its luxurious new personal care range. Puretonique by Soapnut Republic includes Body Wash, Nurturing Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner.

The company’s Australian and New Zealand founders have dedicated an extensive amount of time and care into selecting the best combination of ingredients to deliver products that are extremely effective, yet completely safe for you, your loved ones and the planet.

The new products have been crafted with natural Soapnut berry extract, aloe vera, pure essential oils and plant extracts selected for their therapeutic and nourishing properties.

Soapnut berries have been used to make natural hair and body care products for centuries. The berries are rich in natural saponin (a safe and natural alternative to conventional soap), and they are extremely effective for cleansing the skin and body. They are also allergen free, and Soapnut Republic’s formulations are safe for even the most sensitive skin.

You can purchase Puretonique Body Wash 300ml (RMB118), Nurturing Shampoo 300ml and Nourishing Conditioner 300ml (both RMB128) now from the Soapnut Republic WeChat Store.

