  1. home
  2. Articles

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

By Ned Kelly, June 19, 2020

0 0

This story is part of our June 2020 cover story, a series of articles profiling internationals who have made – or are making – an impact in China. To read more fascinating profiles from this series, click here.

Born Elkeson de Oliveira Cardoso in Maranhão in Brazil, but reborn in China as Ai Kesen (艾克森), the 30-year-old striker made history last September when he became the first person without any known Chinese ancestry to play for China’s national football team. He marked his debut with two goals against the Maldives in a World Cup qualifier.

The unlikely journey began on Christmas Eve 2012, when Guangzhou Evergrande announced they had signed Elkeson from Brazilian side Botafogo for the princely sum of USD6.3 million. He wasted no time making his mark, topping the goal scorer charts with 24 goals in his first season, helping Guangzhou to the Chinese Super League title.

As if that wasn’t enough, he scored a further six goals in the AFC Champions League, including a goal in each of the legs of the Champions League Final against FC Seoul, as Guangzhou were crowned champions of Asia for the first time. In a sign of things to come, Ai Kesen – as he was now known by worshiping fans – draped himself in the China flag as he celebrated the victory.

Fast forward to 2019, and five Chinese Super League wins, two AFC Champions League wins and well over 100 goals later, and it was safe to say Ai Kesen had achieved legend status in China. He was also now eligible for naturalization having lived in the country for five years consecutively. And with football success, including hosting and even winning the World Cup – a stated ambition of President Xi Jinping, and with Team Dragon struggling in qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a change in selection policy was approved by the powers that be.

“Everyone has the same goal and wants to play in the World Cup. After all, as a football player, participating in the World Cup is the dream of a lifetime.”

Ai Kesen jumped at the chance to blaze a trail. “I want a new challenge,” he said on social media. “I want to see where my limits are. I am very happy in China; it is my home. I want to say to the world: I have officially started a new journey – I’m Chinese! I want to return the love of the Chinese people over these seven years. I hope to get your support, as always. I accepted this challenge without hesitation.”

He was not, however, the first naturalized player to represent the national team. That honor went to London-born, Arsenal academy product Nico Yennaris, now known as Li Ke, who made his debut last June. The Beijing Guo’an defensive midfielder was naturalized courtesy of his mother’s Chinese heritage.

The pair is set to be the vanguard of a new generation of non-Chinese born players, as the country attempts to make it to a first World Cup since its sole appearance in 2002. Aloisio joined Ai Kesen in China coach Li Tie’s latest squad for a training camp last month, while Goulart, Alan and Fernando are reportedly close to call-ups.

All were born in Brazil. All are contracted to CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande, as is former England youth defender Tyias Browning, who could also represent China this year. Guangzhou are managed by Italian World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro. The objective is clear.

“China attaches importance to football as much as European and American countries. In terms of investment, it is only comparable to the English Premier League. Football is growing in China and the Chinese team has no reason not to enter the World Cup,” said Ai Kesen, who followed up his two goals against the Maldives with another against Guam, again in a World Cup qualifier.

“With so many players taking Chinese nationality, everyone has the same goal and wants to play in the World Cup,” he concludes. “After all, as a football player, participating in the World Cup is the dream of a lifetime.”

To read more fascinating profiles from this series, click here.

football Trailblazers Cover Story Elkeson

more news

China Unveils The World’s First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

China Unveils The World’s First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

She can walk and talk simultaneously, something her 2D predecessors’ couldn’t do.

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

It is expected to become the world’s largest professional football stadium with a capacity of 100,000 spectators.

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

Dunked their trunks until they were drunk.

WATCH: Brazilian-Born Elkeson Scores Twice in China Debut

The Brazilian striker's goals came in a World Cup qualifier against the Maldives.

Brazilian Striker Elkeson Called Up For China Football Squad

The Brazilian may become the first player without Chinese ancestry to play for The Middle Kingdom.

This American Reporter Drove a Taxi in China for Years, Here's His Story

There are many ways to see China. Frank Langfitt chose the lesser trodden route: he drove a taxi.

Brazilian Elkeson Named in China World Cup Qualification Squad

Dawn of a new era in for Chinese football?

The Story Behind the Charging Bull Statue on the Bund

Arturo Di Modica's "redder, younger and stronger" Wall Street Bull.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

It’s Now Yangmei Season in China, Here’s What You Need to Know

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

Everything We Know About Beijing's New COVID-19 Outbreak So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Canadians Accused of Spying Formally Charged in China

Canadians Accused of Spying Formally Charged in China

Darlie Toothpaste to Rebrand, Distances from Racist Roots

Darlie Toothpaste to Rebrand, Distances from Racist Roots

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.