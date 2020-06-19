Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

This story is part of our June 2020 cover story, a series of articles profiling internationals who have made – or are making – an impact in China. To read more fascinating profiles from this series, click here.

Born Elkeson de Oliveira Cardoso in Maranhão in Brazil, but reborn in China as Ai Kesen (艾克森), the 30-year-old striker made history last September when he became the first person without any known Chinese ancestry to play for China’s national football team. He marked his debut with two goals against the Maldives in a World Cup qualifier.

The unlikely journey began on Christmas Eve 2012, when Guangzhou Evergrande announced they had signed Elkeson from Brazilian side Botafogo for the princely sum of USD6.3 million. He wasted no time making his mark, topping the goal scorer charts with 24 goals in his first season, helping Guangzhou to the Chinese Super League title.

As if that wasn’t enough, he scored a further six goals in the AFC Champions League, including a goal in each of the legs of the Champions League Final against FC Seoul, as Guangzhou were crowned champions of Asia for the first time. In a sign of things to come, Ai Kesen – as he was now known by worshiping fans – draped himself in the China flag as he celebrated the victory.

Fast forward to 2019, and five Chinese Super League wins, two AFC Champions League wins and well over 100 goals later, and it was safe to say Ai Kesen had achieved legend status in China. He was also now eligible for naturalization having lived in the country for five years consecutively. And with football success, including hosting and even winning the World Cup – a stated ambition of President Xi Jinping, and with Team Dragon struggling in qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a change in selection policy was approved by the powers that be.

“Everyone has the same goal and wants to play in the World Cup. After all, as a football player, participating in the World Cup is the dream of a lifetime.”

Ai Kesen jumped at the chance to blaze a trail. “I want a new challenge,” he said on social media. “I want to see where my limits are. I am very happy in China; it is my home. I want to say to the world: I have officially started a new journey – I’m Chinese! I want to return the love of the Chinese people over these seven years. I hope to get your support, as always. I accepted this challenge without hesitation.”

He was not, however, the first naturalized player to represent the national team. That honor went to London-born, Arsenal academy product Nico Yennaris, now known as Li Ke, who made his debut last June. The Beijing Guo’an defensive midfielder was naturalized courtesy of his mother’s Chinese heritage.

The pair is set to be the vanguard of a new generation of non-Chinese born players, as the country attempts to make it to a first World Cup since its sole appearance in 2002. Aloisio joined Ai Kesen in China coach Li Tie’s latest squad for a training camp last month, while Goulart, Alan and Fernando are reportedly close to call-ups.

All were born in Brazil. All are contracted to CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande, as is former England youth defender Tyias Browning, who could also represent China this year. Guangzhou are managed by Italian World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro. The objective is clear.

“China attaches importance to football as much as European and American countries. In terms of investment, it is only comparable to the English Premier League. Football is growing in China and the Chinese team has no reason not to enter the World Cup,” said Ai Kesen, who followed up his two goals against the Maldives with another against Guam, again in a World Cup qualifier.

“With so many players taking Chinese nationality, everyone has the same goal and wants to play in the World Cup,” he concludes. “After all, as a football player, participating in the World Cup is the dream of a lifetime.”

To read more fascinating profiles from this series, click here.