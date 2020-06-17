Dr. Frank Morris-Davies, Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy

This story is part of our June 2020 cover story, a series of articles profiling internationals who have made – or are making – an impact in China. To read more fascinating profiles from this series, click here.

Earlier this month, SinoUnited Health Clinic GP Chief Dr. Frank Morris-Davies received the honor of Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy. An emotional ceremony was presided over by the Italian ambassador to China, who read a speech written by the President of Italy himself, reflecting the respect and affection felt for Dr. Morris-Davies in Shanghai, and the recognition of his home country.

His journey to becoming a doctor began when he was just five years old. One of a set of triplets born in Melbourne, Australia to an Italian mother and Italian-British father, Dr. Morris-Davies’ family returned to Italy a few years later. And it was back in his mother’s village that the formative moment that set the course for his life occurred.

“I was in the field with my brother – we must have been five years old – and I saw a blind guy sitting next to a wooden post,” says Dr. Morris-Davies. “I said to him, ‘I want to help you,’ and he replied, ‘Become a doctor.’ At that moment, I was determined to become a doctor, and I never changed my mind. Words can change people’s lives: ‘Become a doctor.’”

He earned his medical degree in Rome, before heading to Aberystwyth for his postgraduate studies. And it was there in Wales, while training to be a GP, that Dr. Morris-Davies met his wife.

“She is from Taiwan. We moved to London where I worked as a GP for 18 years, and we had two boys. At some point we thought, ‘Let’s give our children a Chinese education,’ so I gave up my house and my car – and my golf membership! – and we moved to Shanghai to give my children a Chinese education.”

The family has now lived in Shanghai for over a decade – “Shanghai is my home and my children have learned Chinese; they know how to read and write and have a good understanding of Chinese culture. We’re all very happy.”

Then, in 2015, Dr. Morris-Davies received a call from cardiologist Dr. Kathy Shi, asking if he was interested in setting up a business, what was to become SinoUnited Health Clinic.

“I said, yes, absolutely. There were only four of us when we opened clinic. It was tough at first; we had no backup, not many specialists. It was quite difficult. But now we have five clinics and a staff of nearly 300, which is amazing.”

So amazing, in fact, that in 2018 Dr. Morris-Davies was bestowed with the Magnolia Award by the Shanghai government for his great contributions to the city. “I set up this business so I have contributed to the economy of Shanghai, providing hundreds of jobs,” he explains. “But it is not just the jobs; I have looked after many patients, foreigners and Chinese.”

It is clear to all that meet him that in his heart, Dr. Morris-Davies is a warm and passionate GP who cares deeply for those that he looks after. A family physician, most of his working time is spent with his patients.

“I love looking after people,” he enthuses. “I give my patients my WeChat and phone number. They can call me if they have worries. It is not my duty to be on call, but I do it out of love for my job. I want to help my patients.”

“I’m a family doctor; I want to look after the whole family,” Dr. Morris-Davies continues. “I go and see patients in hospital for free, even if it is after work, even if it takes me a long time to get there and back. So I think they gave me the Magnolia Award because of my dedication to Shanghai.”

Over the lockdown period, SinoUnited Health was forced to close three of their clinics, but Dr. Morris-Davies was steadfast in his lifelong mission to help others. “I gave a lot of lectures via Zoom to both foreign and Chinese companies, explaining what the virus was, what to do and prevention measures. I also sent 1,000 masks to Italy.”

Dr. Morris-Davies is also the official appointed physician for the Italian Consulate, checking the staff each year and being contactable if any problems arise. And it was their appreciation of his clear dedication to those in need that earned him the honor of Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy, awarded to Italians abroad who have acquired special merit in the promotion of friendly relations and cooperation between Italy and other countries.

The speech written by the President of Italy contained a story that illustrates Dr. Morris-Davies dedication: “A year and a half ago I looked after an Italian person; he had been arrested and put in jail for four days, and then had his passport confiscated so was stuck here for four months. He didn’t know where to go and had some medical problems and I helped him a lot, paying for his medicine and offering him countless visits for free. I even gave him one of my belts. His trousers were falling down so I gave him my belt!”

The tale epitomizes Dr. Morris-Davies’ approach. “Some patients don’t have money – I do things for free or at reduced cost. If someone says they cannot afford me I say, ‘How much can you afford? 300? No problem!’ I want to help people.

His standing in the community, and the affection and appreciation felt toward him was clear in the outpouring of warm messages of congratulations from his patients and those that know him on receiving his latest award.

“I treat patients like I treat my family. I treat them with love and compassion and friendship,” Dr. Morris-Davies concludes. “This is the true GP.”

