Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Tomorrow

Big news for Disney fans in South China: Hong Kong Disneyland announced that it will officially reopen tomorrow, June 18, albeit with reduced capacity and enhanced health procedures. As a result of COVID-19, the theme park has been closed since January 26.

All of Disney’s six parks around the globe have been closed as a result of the pandemic, although the company’s Shanghai facility reopened on May 11.

In an announcement in mid-June, Hong Kong Disneyland stated that during the initial reopening, visitors aged 3 and above need to make a reservation online seven days prior to visiting the park. A declaration of good health will be required during the booking process. Children under 3 can still enjoy free admission and they do not require a reservation.

As part of the new reservation process, guests are required make a pre-arrival health declaration which states that they have not traveled outside Hong Kong or come into contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients in the past 14 days and currently have no fever or related symptoms.



Image via Hong Kong Disneyland

The park has implemented social distancing in queues, restaurants and other areas. Furthermore, temperature checks and face masks are required for all visitors. The sanitation schedule has allegedly been increased throughout the park’s high-traffic areas and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed to ensure everyone can adequately clean their dirty paws. Close-up photos and character interaction have also been temporarily suspended.

While some Disney Vacation Club properties have reopened in America, Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney World in Orlando will remain closed until July 9 and 11 respectively, barring further complications.

[Cover image via Hong Kong Disneyland]