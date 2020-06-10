  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Submersible Visits Challenger Deep, the Ocean's Deepest Point

By Matthew Bossons, June 10, 2020

0 0

China’s scientific community is celebrating a new Chinese record after unmanned submersible ‘Haidou-1’ reached a depth of 10,907 meters in the Mariana Trench, which is located over 2,200 kilometers east of the Philippines in the Pacific Ocean.

Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench is believed to be the deepest point on the world’s seabed, and the Chinese expedition team has said that Haidou-1 past below the 10,000-meter mark four times at Challenger Deep.  

Members of the expedition team were from the Shenyang Institute of Automation and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to state-run media. The team departed from China on their grand undersea adventure on April 23 and returned to Northeast China’s Liaoning province on June 8.

During the deep-sea dive, scientists tested “high-precision depth detection, machine hand operation, acoustic detection and positioning, and high-definition video transmission,” according to Xinhua. Haidou-1 also collected samples and snapped some high-def photos of little-explored Challenger Deep.

While China’s recent expedition utilized an unmanned submersible, humans have visited the deepest spot in the ocean before – including on Monday of this week, when Kathy Sullivan, America’s first female spacewalker, and American adventurer Victor Vescovo descended to the bottom of Challenger Deep.

1200px-VV_Mariana_Trench_Profile-2-.jpg
American adventurer Victor Vescovo. Image via Wikimedia

Sullivan reportedly called the International Space Station from the deepest point in the Mariana Trench. The mission saw her become the eighth person and first woman to reach the deepest known spot in the ocean, according to NBC.

In May of last year, Vescovo set the depth record at Challenger Deep, descending nearly 11 kilometers below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

Celebrated director James Cameron, of Titanic and Avatar fame, completed a solo dive to Challenger Deep in 2012, which was profiled in the documentary Deepsea Challenge 3D.

The first people to reach the bottom of the Mariana Trench were American Don Walsh and Swiss Jacques Piccard in 1960.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Exploration Submersible science Chinese Academy of Sciences Pacific Ocean

more news

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

The Trump administration plans to suspend Chinese airlines from landing in the US in response to exclusion from China's resumed flight schedule.

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

Forty students and staff members at a primary school in Guangxi have been injured in a knife attack committed by a security guard.

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

This new model will now have nine levels in total, spread out among three stages.

Chinese Netizens React to Proposal for PE Inclusion in 'Gaokao'

Giving PE equal footing with subjects like Chinese and math in terms of grading may address the growing obesity rate among students.

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Are you wondering why your social media feeds are filled with references to the magic number '520?' Prepare yourself for yet another lovers' day...

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

One Weibo user commented, “I thought this was news from 1920s.”

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

The graphic footage shows a half-naked Chinese woman masturbating on furniture throughout the furniture warehouse’s showroom.

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Burgoyne talks the art of car design, appealing to the local market and Geely’s recently released ICON model.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Chinese Man Claims to Have Had Sex With an Alien

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger and The Huanggutun Incident

China Begins Opening Skies to Foreign Airlines

This Week in History: Train Robbing Bandits and the Lincheng Outrage

Meet the Beijing-Based Expat Living as a COVID-19 Refugee in Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

'The Lost Roman Legion of Ancient China' – New China Untold Out Now

'The Lost Roman Legion of Ancient China' – New China Untold Out Now

Chinese Submersible Visits Challenger Deep, the Ocean's Deepest Point

Chinese Submersible Visits Challenger Deep, the Ocean's Deepest Point

Over 300,000 People Affected by Torrential Rains in Guangxi

Over 300,000 People Affected by Torrential Rains in Guangxi

Luckin Boss May Face Criminal Charges for Fraud

Luckin Boss May Face Criminal Charges for Fraud

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.