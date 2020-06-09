Over 300,000 People Affected by Torrential Rains in Guangxi

It’s been a wet couple of weeks in Southeast China, and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in particular has taken a beating. According to state-run media Global Times, over 320,000 people in the autonomous region have been impacted by the seemingly endless downpours.



A school hit by a mudslide in Baise’s Tianlin county, in Guangxi. Image via Xinhua h/t Global Times

The heavy rainfall has damaged over 14,000 hectares of farmland and resulted in serious landslides that have damaged buildings and roads. Tourist sites in the city of Hezhou have been closed due to extreme weather, and one person has died in the autonomous region as a result of a lightning strike.



Storm-damaged tourism facilities in Yangshuo, Guangxi. Image via Xinhua h/t Global Times

The emergency response level for weather hazards was risen to the second level from the third level on Sunday morning by Guangxi’s meteorological bureau, according to Global Times.

With more precipitation in the forecast in the coming days – including seven straight days of rain in tourist hot spot Guilin – local authorities are calling on increased preparation work.



A flooded village in Yangshuo, Guangxi. Image via Xinhua h/t Global Times



A car traverses a flooded street in Hezhou, Guangxi. Image via Xinhua h/t Global Times

Across the whole of South China, around 900 homes have been destroyed and 120,000 people relocated, with nine people dead and five missing across eight provincial-level regions, according to Sixth Tone.



[Cover image via Xinhua h/t Global Times]

