We Tried Subway's Mysterious Avocado Cheese Chicken Nuggets

‘We Try It’ is a regular series where we try the latest off-beat food and beverage offerings.

When we stumble across a culinary paradox like soap-flavored gum or dipping fries in a milkshake, we feel obligated to try. Naturally, our curiosity compelled us to try Subway’s relatively new avocado cheese-filled chicken nuggets.

After ordering a two-piece set (RMB13.5) on Meituan, the nuggets arrived surprisingly hot and noticeably larger than McDonald’s beloved Mcnuggets. We cracked the first one open to inspect the contents and discovered a layer of pale green paste throughout the nugget. The breading tasted peppery and flavorful, the ‘chicken’ well seasoned and the mysterious green filling was by no means unpleasant.



Images via That’s

Beyond questioning the chicken quality (which one should always do at fast food eateries), we found ourselves pondering why the mysterious paste didn’t taste like avocado or cheese. We guess throwing avocado and chicken into a food product is a simple way to validate Subway’s position as a health-conscious franchise.

As for expectations for a sandwich chain’s new chicken nugget, we found them to be above average. However, the two-nugget set for RMB13.5 puts the price-per-nugget at two and a half times more than Mcnuggets, which arrive in a flock of 5. So while we wouldn’t say we’re lovin’ it, if a seagull dropped one into our mouths then we would chew and swallow.



Price: RMB13.5

Who’s eating them: Avocado addicts, crazed chicken lovers named Chad

