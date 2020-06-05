  1. home
  2. Articles

China Begins Opening Skies to Foreign Airlines

By Ryan Gandolfo, June 5, 2020

0 0

Chinese aviation authorities are now allowing 95 foreign airlines that suspended flights to the PRC to apply to restart services. Once a foreign airline is approved, it can operate under China’s ‘Five-Ones’ flight policy.

With this new measure added, the number of weekly international flights would rise by 50 starting June 8, according to a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) spokesperson. Currently, China allows 150 weekly flights from abroad. The spokesperson said the average daily number of passengers arriving to China would increase to 4,700 – a jump from the current average of 3,000 but still far from pre-pandemic levels of over 25,000.

As of Thursday, there are 37 Chinese cities that are accepting international flights, although border restrictions are still in place for most nonnationals.

This new measure is slated to help many Chinese nationals currently stuck in foreign cities around the world. Some have taken to social media to share their experiences trapped outside of their home country. “At the beginning of this year, I came to Dubai with friends to develop a business. I had planned to return to China on March 27, but the flight was canceled because of the epidemic. I’m constantly waiting for air travel to open so I can go home… I’ve found many people stranded here are having a difficult time,” said one netizen.

The phrase ‘Return Home Ticket’ (回国机票, huiguo jipiao) has been a trending topic online, with Chinese nationals in foreign countries posting flight information and inquiring about tickets. In addition, the phrase ‘Cancel Five-Ones’ (取消五个一, quxiao wu ge yi) has also received plenty of attention online. One Weibo user posted, “Since when is it so difficult for citizens to return home? Please control the ticket prices and ticket agencies and cancel the ‘Five-Ones’ policy.”

As for nonnationals looking to return to the PRC, Chinese authorities have not provided any kind of timeline but did recently open up a ‘green channel’ for eight countries to charter flights with a reduced waiting period. However, all signs lead towards a very gradual border reopening.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Flights Civil Aviation Administration of China airplanes

more news

China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

Basketball is coming back!

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

The Trump administration plans to suspend Chinese airlines from landing in the US in response to exclusion from China's resumed flight schedule.

Adidas Pledges to Boost Investment in China

Adidas Pledges to Boost Investment in China

Currently, the company has three logistic centers around the country: two in Suzhou and one in Tianjin.

Can China's New e-RMB Attain Digital Dominance?

It seems only fitting for China to be one of the first countries to launch their own digital currency.

Are Companies Leaving China? Here's What AmCham President Says

We reached out to Beebe to hear his thoughts on the business outlook for companies in China and the 'China +1' strategy.

China Unveils The World’s First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

She can walk and talk simultaneously, something her 2D predecessors’ couldn’t do.

Sporting Events Set to Resume in China

The General Administration of Sport made the announcement around the same time the NBA in the US set its target date.

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

This was the first German-chartered flight to China as the two countries begin restarting their economies.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger and The Huanggutun Incident

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Begins Opening Skies to Foreign Airlines

China Begins Opening Skies to Foreign Airlines

China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

9 Items to Get You Beach Ready

9 Items to Get You Beach Ready

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.