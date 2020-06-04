China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

On Thursday, the Chinese Basketball Association announced that the 2019/2020 season will resume on June 20.

The league posted the following on their official Weibo account:

“Games will be held in Qingdao, Shandong province and Dongguan, Guangdong province, respectively. During this reopening period, the CBA will strictly follow all relevant plans, requiring all participating teams and staff to comply with national and local outbreak prevention and control requirements to ensure the games are conducted in a safe and orderly manner.”

The news comes merely a week after China’s sport authority gave the go-ahead for professional sporting events to continue after a monthslong hiatus. The last CBA game was held in January prior to the Chinese New Year.

With the NBA targeting a July 31 return date, the CBA may see an uptick in overseas viewership as folks are probably tired of watching reruns of NBA games. (We know we are.)

[Cover image via Unsplash]