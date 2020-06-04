  1. home
  2. Articles

9 Items to Get You Beach Ready

By That's, June 4, 2020

0 0

The sun is shining, sweat is trickling and it’s time to find a body of water – be it a pool, beach or river – to cool off. Here are some items to get you prepped:

1. Oysho

oysho.jpg

Price: RMB399
Scan with the QR code to purchase:

202006/oysho.png

2. Oysho 

oysho-b-w.jpg

Gingham Bikini Top: RMB249
Bikini Briefs: RMB169
Please scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

3. Loop Swim

loop-swim.jpeg

Price: RMB450
Search ‘Loop Swim’ on WeChat Mini Programs to purchase. 

4. North Face 

north-face.jpg

Price: RMB198
Scan with the QR code to purchase:

202006/north-face.png

5. Kate Wood 

kate-wood.jpg

The Little fish balsa wood short surfboard.  
Dimensions: 6’0 x 3/4 x 2”1/2
Price: RMB10,800
Please call 158 2122 2733 directly for questions about surfboards.

6. Loho

loho.jpg

Price: RMB399
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202006/loho.png

7. Off-White 

off-white.jpg

Price: RMB2,282
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202006/off-white.png

8. Moschino 

moschino.jpg

Price: RMB1,065
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202006/download.png  

9. Ahlem

ahlem.jpg

Price: RMB2,655
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202006/ahlem.png

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

Fashion Beach women's fashion Swimwear

more news

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Add These Classic Chinese Fashion Pieces to Your Wardrobe

Show off your appreciation for historical Chinese fashion with these items.

Top 9 Trending Fashion Topics in China in 2019

Top 9 Trending Fashion Topics in China in 2019

From crazy collabs to a Beijing bikini ban, here’s what was trending in the fashion world in China this past year.

The Real Beauty of a Beverage: Personified Fashion Sketches from Yang Yang

The Real Beauty of a Beverage: Personified Fashion Sketches from Yang Yang

Check out these creative fashion sketches by Yang Yang which bring big brands to life.

Spotlight: Claire Yan, Fashion Designer and Founder of Cobbler's Suggest

Claire Yan on how her unique startup shoe business has found a gap in the market.

Spotlight: Dea Kudibal, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

The Danish designer on being inspired by her favorite author.

Spotlight: Shuting Qiu, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

The young designer on realizing her lifetime dream.

Tera Feng on Her Life as a Fashion KOL in China

A day in the life of an online influencer.

10 Year of the Pig-Themed Fashion Items

How to look festive without dressing like a life-sized hongbao.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger and The Huanggutun Incident

China Relaxes Restrictions for Chartered Flights

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

China's Pro Basketball League to Resume This Month

9 Items to Get You Beach Ready

9 Items to Get You Beach Ready

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger and The Huanggutun Incident

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger and The Huanggutun Incident

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.