'China Has Bigfoot Too' – China Untold Podcast Ep.2 Out Now

The second episode of the China Untold is now available to download or stream, and boy oh boy is it a fun one.

Almost every region of the world has a mysterious beast that haunts the backwoods of civilization. North America has the hairy and elusive bigfoot, the United Kingdom has the Loch Ness monster and Latin America has the chupacabra. But what about China? For this week’s episode of China Untold, host Matt Bossons counts down 10 of his favorite cryptids from the Middle Kingdom – from lake monsters and China’s answer to bigfoot to the famous Yeti of the Himalayas and sky serpents.

China Untold, the podcast is bi-weekly and aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.



[Cover artwork by JNL, via Wikimedia]