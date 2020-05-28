  1. home
'China Has Bigfoot Too' – China Untold Podcast Ep.2 Out Now

By That's, May 28, 2020

The second episode of the China Untold is now available to download or stream, and boy oh boy is it a fun one.

Almost every region of the world has a mysterious beast that haunts the backwoods of civilization. North America has the hairy and elusive bigfoot, the United Kingdom has the Loch Ness monster and Latin America has the chupacabra. But what about China? For this week’s episode of China Untold, host Matt Bossons counts down 10 of his favorite cryptids from the Middle Kingdom – from lake monsters and China’s answer to bigfoot to the famous Yeti of the Himalayas and sky serpents.

Download or stream the second episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

China Untold, the podcast is bi-weekly and aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover artwork by JNL, via Wikimedia]

China Untold podcast cryptids

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

This new model will now have nine levels in total, spread out among three stages.

China Unveils The World's First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

She can walk and talk simultaneously, something her 2D predecessors’ couldn’t do.

China Has a New Largest Trading Partner

China now trades more with Southeast Asia.

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

New account registration on Zoom is suspended for China-based users, and core features have spotty access without a VPN.

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

Archeologists in Henan province discover a 2,000 year-old tomb and a full pot of mystery liquid among the relics.

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

China’s growing appetite for animal flesh has triggered alarm bells. Could plant-based ‘meats’ be the key to ensuring the country’s food security?

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

China's travel restrictions for foreigners could actually last until October. Here's what we know so far.

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International carriers are planning to resume routes to China next month.

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

What to Do If Your Visa is About to Expire?

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

'China Has Bigfoot Too' – China Untold Podcast Ep.2 Out Now

Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

China Unveils The World's First 3D AI Anchor to Cover 'Two Sessions'

China Has a New Largest Trading Partner

Here's Why Silver is a Unique Investment Hedge in 2020

