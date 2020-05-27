Turkey is Launching a Health Tourism Program This Summer

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey has announced the launch of its health tourism certification program, which will take effect in the summer of 2020.

The program is led by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with the participation of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant parties. The certification is issued by an international certification body, covering transportation, accommodation, catering and more to ensure that all facilities meet the high level of health and hygiene requirements and fully protect the health of employees and passengers.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism for the Republic of Turkey said: “During the fight against COVID-19, Turkey has become a model for the world with its sound health system and effective treatment methods. The certification plan shows that Turkey will play a leading role in normalizing tourism. We will put the health and safety of tourists in the first place, and based on the concept of focusing on the needs of tourists, everyone will take active actions to build healthy tourism.”

More information about the scheme can be found at www.tga.gov.tr/en.

[All images via Turkish Tourism Administration]