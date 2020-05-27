  1. home
  2. Articles

Turkey is Launching a Health Tourism Program This Summer

By That's, May 27, 2020

0 0

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey has announced the launch of its health tourism certification program, which will take effect in the summer of 2020.

The program is led by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with the participation of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant parties. The certification is issued by an international certification body, covering transportation, accommodation, catering and more to ensure that all facilities meet the high level of health and hygiene requirements and fully protect the health of employees and passengers.

Turkey is a Launching Health Tourism Program This Summer

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism for the Republic of Turkey said: “During the fight against COVID-19, Turkey has become a model for the world with its sound health system and effective treatment methods. The certification plan shows that Turkey will play a leading role in normalizing tourism. We will put the health and safety of tourists in the first place, and based on the concept of focusing on the needs of tourists, everyone will take active actions to build healthy tourism.”

Turkey is a Launching Health Tourism Program This Summer

More information about the scheme can be found at www.tga.gov.tr/en.

[All images via Turkish Tourism Administration]

turkey Tourism Health covid-19

more news

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

The new dates for the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival will be announced at a later time.

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Greg Turner shares his insight on the state of China’s entertainment sector and the live event experience post COVID-19.

Wuhan Testing All 11 Million Residents Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Wuhan Testing All 11 Million Residents Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Authorities will conduct full-scale testing of all Wuhan residents following a handful of new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Successful on Monkeys, Chinese Study Shows

Beijing-based Sinovac started phase I clinical trials in Jiangsu province, and phase II studies may begin in mid-May.

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Here's what easing up COVID-19 emergency measures means for you.

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Sentiment towards non-Chinese nationals in the PRC has taken a hit as nations outside China struggle with COVID-19.

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

Back to the home workout plan.

Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported in China Over Past Week

China currently accounts for 0.06% of global active cases.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

What to Do If Your Visa is About to Expire?

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Turkey is Launching a Health Tourism Program This Summer

Turkey is Launching a Health Tourism Program This Summer

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.