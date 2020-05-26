We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

That’s is seeking a Communications Consultant to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Shanghai.
That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.
Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.
Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.
We are looking for an experienced, communications-savvy candidate to join our team.
Responsibilities
Support the commercial team to implement integrated media plans and follow the project process through in a number of commercial territories
Develop marketing campaigns and commercial events to increase followers and audience interactions
Act as a coordinator to manage project execution, including project recap and reports, internal & external vendor’s communication, payment etc.
Develop and maintain media resources
Collect and report market information and project feedback to line manager
Qualifications and Traits
University graduated or above
Excellent command of both written and oral English
Minimum two years sales or marketing experience (Media or PR agency background preferable)
Skilled in data analysis and media planning is a plus
Understanding of local market trends
Ability to develop innovative ideas to meet business needs
Strong organizational, presentation and communication skills
Willing to learn, eager to fulfill the team targets and work under pressure
Open-minded and active
To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to racheltong@t
