  1. home
  2. Articles

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

By That's, May 26, 2020

0 0

That’s is seeking a Communications Consultant to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Shanghai.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We are looking for an experienced, communications-savvy candidate to join our team.

Responsibilities

  • Support the commercial team to implement integrated media plans and follow the project process through in a number of commercial territories

  • Develop marketing campaigns and commercial events to increase followers and audience interactions

  • Act as a coordinator to manage project execution, including project recap and reports, internal & external vendor’s communication, payment etc.

  • Develop and maintain media resources

  • Collect and report market information and project feedback to line manager

Qualifications and Traits

  • University graduated or above

  • Excellent command of both written and oral English

  • Minimum two years sales or marketing experience (Media or PR agency background preferable)

  • Skilled in data analysis and media planning is a plus

  • Understanding of local market trends

  • Ability to develop innovative ideas to meet business needs

  • Strong organizational, presentation and communication skills 

  • Willing to learn, eager to fulfill the team targets and work under pressure 

  • Open-minded and active

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to racheltong@thatsmags.com with the subject ‘Communications Consultant’.

hiring jobs China Jobs

more news

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

New account registration on Zoom is suspended for China-based users, and core features have spotty access without a VPN.

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

Archeologists in Henan province discover a 2,000 year-old tomb and a full pot of mystery liquid among the relics.

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

China’s growing appetite for animal flesh has triggered alarm bells. Could plant-based ‘meats’ be the key to ensuring the country’s food security?

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

China's travel restrictions for foreigners could actually last until October. Here's what we know so far.

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International carriers are planning to resume routes to China next month.

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

On May 1, China and South Korea opened an ‘express channel’ to accommodate business executives working in key industries.

Helmets Required for All Scooter Riders in China next Month

Safety first.

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

The announcement is a strong indicator that the Central Government is ready to move forward amid a monthslong public health crisis.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

Koryo Tours GM on Russian Adventures, 'Gates of Hell' and More

Koryo Tours GM on Russian Adventures, 'Gates of Hell' and More

Chinese Netizens React to Proposal for PE Inclusion in 'Gaokao'

Chinese Netizens React to Proposal for PE Inclusion in 'Gaokao'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.