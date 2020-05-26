  1. home
  2. Articles

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

By Joshua Cawthorpe, May 26, 2020

0 0

An intricate bronze swan-shaped pot, still full of an unidentified liquid, was recently reported to have been discovered in a tomb in the city of Sanmenxia in Henan province. Archeologists hypothesize that, based on the style of the tomb, it is likely to date back to the late Qin or early Han dynasties. According to Xinhua, samples of the mystery brew have been sent to a laboratory in Beijing to determine exactly what it is, and hopefully whether or not it’s safe to drink.

The area was being excavated for redevelopment when the tomb was exposed. In addition to the swan pot, a bronze helmet, basin and swords made of jade and iron were collected from the tomb. The deputy head of Sanmenxia’s institute of cultural relics and archeology said that this was the first pot of its kind to be unearthed in the region.

Following the discovery, a senior veterinarian from the city’s wetland park was called upon to identify the species of bird which the bronze pot was modeled after – concluding that it was indeed a mute swan. The name refers to it being much quieter than other species of swans.

swans.jpgMute swans at Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia. Image via Xinhua

Since the 1980s, swans have been known to migrate from Siberia to Henan during the winter months and they are a welcome sight at the Yellow River wetland. Locals flock to the park when the swans arrive to feed and photograph them. However, the discovery of this pot would indicate that swans appeared in the area much, much earlier.

[Cover image via @新华视点/Weibo] 

Archaeology Henan Province Wine

more news

4 Dead Kids Unearthed at Henan Construction Site

4 Dead Kids Unearthed at Henan Construction Site

Eight people are being held in criminal detention in connection with the deaths, including the head of the building product.

At Least 12 Dead After Strong Earthquake in Sichuan Province

At Least 12 Dead After Strong Earthquake in Sichuan Province

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Southwest province of Sichuan at 10.55pm on July 17 has killed at least 12 people and left more than 100 people injured.

Guangdong Province Cracks Down on 'Gaokao Migrants'

Guangdong Province Cracks Down on 'Gaokao Migrants'

As gaokao season approaches, families call for help to protect their children from competition.

Win a Wine Voucher When You Review Your thMart Order!

Share your thoughts with us and receive a wine voucher on thMart!

2 Children Killed, 2 Injured in Knife Attack in Hunan Province

The attack took place early in the morning, at 7.16am on Wednesday, April 3.

Macau Sommelier on Bizarre Wine Tastes and Complaints

Mirco Tarducci breakdowns some of the oddest things he's seen working as a Sommelier.

PHOTOS: Colossal Sandstorm Engulfs China's Gansu Province

Check out these photos below to see the end of times, so to speak...

Woman Jumps to Her Death Off Mt. Emei in Sichuan Province

Authorities immediately organized a search and rescue team to find her body. When she was found, there were no signs of life.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

Popular Video Conferencing App Zoom Limits Access to China Users

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

We're Hiring: Communications Consultant

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

Koryo Tours GM on Russian Adventures, 'Gates of Hell' and More

Koryo Tours GM on Russian Adventures, 'Gates of Hell' and More

Chinese Netizens React to Proposal for PE Inclusion in 'Gaokao'

Chinese Netizens React to Proposal for PE Inclusion in 'Gaokao'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.