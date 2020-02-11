  1. home
  2. Articles

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

By That's, May 22, 2020

0 0

Earlier this week, we reported that some experts predicted China’s border controls would be eased as soon as next month, with some airlines already planning to resume flights in June.

READ MORE: China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

But some reports suggest otherwise. According to China’s aviation authorities, the country’s ongoing international travel restrictions will likely continue until this fall

On Tuesday, The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced it would extend its ‘Five Ones’ airline ticketing policy until at least October 2020. The policy, which went into effect on March 29, sets a strict cap on international flights into China, permitting only one flight from one airline via one route once per week per country.

As a result of limited flight availability, ticketing prices to and from the Middle Kingdom have risen astronomically over the past several weeks, with one-way tickets to North American destinations in July averaging RMB27,000 (USD3,800) and European cities going as high as RMB43,000 (USD6,100) as of press time.

The policy is aimed at regulating pre-sale ticketing. Airlines eager to reopen their China routes have already been releasing itineraries for passengers to book online, only to have those flights suddenly be canceled. 

The new CAAC policy prohibits airlines from offering tickets until flights are officially approved to resume. Under the policy, airlines will be required to apply for flight plans one to two months in advance. Likewise, they must issue refunds for canceled flights.

READ MORE: International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

It’s unclear exactly how Tuesday’s announcement impacts travel restrictions towards foreigners.

Most foreigners were temporarily barred from entering the Chinese mainland from March 28 onwards. According to the ban, foreign nationals with valid Chinese visas and residence permits are not permitted to enter the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though some exceptions will be considered for special cases. The ban includes the suspension of short-term visas (anywhere from 24 to 144 hours depending on the port of entry). Diplomatic (外交), courtesy (礼遇) and service (C字) visas are not impacted.

However, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed in a press conference earlier this month that the country is in talks with South Korea and Singapore for essential travel for business and tech-related purposes. Likewise, 500 to 1,000 German business executives have been offered “accelerated re-entry” into China starting May 25, Reuters reports. Their family members will also be permitted to re-enter, bringing the total number of people to 2,500.

READ MORE: China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

As always, we won’t know for sure when restrictions on foreigners will be totally lifted until an official statement comes from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Stay tuned to thatsmags.com for the latest updates on this developing situation.

[Cover image via Pexels]

covid-19 Coronavirus Air Travel Travel border control restrictions aviation foreigners visas Expats

more news

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Considered the largest human migration on the planet, the 40-day period was forecasted to see about three billion trips.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

Here's How to Travel Ticket-Free on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Train

Traveling between Guangzhou and Shenzhen just got a whole lot more convenient.

7 Staggering Travel Stats About China’s October Holiday

Here’s seven figures that sum up Chinese tourism over the National Day holiday.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

This Day in History: Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison Opens

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

Mother Reunited with Abducted Son After 32-Year Search

Mother Reunited with Abducted Son After 32-Year Search

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.