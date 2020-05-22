  1. home
  2. Articles

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

By Phoebe Kut, May 22, 2020

0 0

In this era of mass content consumption, add quarantine in the mix and people are undoubtedly hooked to their screens all day long. Media, and in particular video content, reigns supreme – even prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Back in 2018, a whopping 612 million internet users in China watched online videos. 

So, what goes into making a good video and how can the medium be used to forward brand objectives? To answer these questions, we sat down with Nausheen I. Chen, a Shenzhen-based filmmaker who co-founded a full-service video production company with her husband, Zen & Zany.

DSC00935.jpg

Describe the first image you captured with a camera that you were proud of?
Back in 2011, I was traveling almost like a gypsy from one place to another. I was going through a period of change, as I decided to take a break from corporate life; I was at P&G for five years. I created a short film with my friend about a road trip, which was half-documentary, half-scripted. That was one of the first videos I made that started to get me thinking about doing more videos. A year later, I went to New York and started a two-year master’s program in film. 

What are some films that have inspired your creative identity today? 
As a person, I have been heavily influenced by Richard Linklater – he is a mastermind. I love his approach to filmmaking, documenting conversations and daily life. 

My roots are in documentaries: In New York, my final project was a documentary about my two homes at the time, New York and Karachi in Pakistan. I was documenting the lives of various people living in both places. My idea was an anthropological exercise, as that’s what Linklater does a lot, he is almost a sociologist. One of his films, Boyhood, was filmed in real time over the span of 12 years, it’s like blurring the lines between reality and fiction and that’s what really fascinates me. 

Aside from him, another person who has inspired me and countless others is David Lynch, a fascinating filmmaker. Lynch’s stuff is surreal, fantastical and it brings life into everyday things but also makes them bizarre at the same time. That’s something we haven’t been able to incorporate much into our commercial stuff, but I would love to do more of that. 

For film students, do you think it is more important for style or skills to come first? 

From my personal standpoint, I think skills are definitely more important for students. Once you have the skills, you can create different styles. I personally like having the ability to create documentaries, short films, commercials or YouTube videos. I like thinking I can tackle all of them because I was taught some basic skills. In New York, they taught us skills, but they didn’t really teach us style. They inspired us, but the key idea was to know how to use the equipment and the basics of filmmaking. Skills are your tools, and once you have your tools you can make whatever piece of art you want. 

How important is storyboarding? 
Very, very important. We have to create the full video in our heads before we even touch a camera. The script is audiovisual, we use reference images and text to describe what’s going to happen in each scene, and then from the script we create the storyboard. Normally, if we have an artist on a project, we will sketch it ourselves, otherwise if I’m throwing it together as the director, I will use reference images. Every single shot is storyboarded, our process after that is to create a shot list from the storyboard. From there, we schedule how the day will be structured.  

Who is your client base composed of?
A lot of tech companies and a fair number of startups. We’ve worked with some great startups creating crowdfunding campaigns for them. Actually, three of our campaigns in 2019 have been multimillion-dollar campaigns. We’ve worked with those clients from script to scene. We’ve also worked with bigger companies like Global Sources, Hire and Walmart.  


Brand commercial with an immersive cyberpunk world

How do you inject creativity into B2B content?
Our B2B project was one of our most interesting projects because Global Sources wanted us to create a sub-brand with them that was more content-focused. First, we created stories that were part talk show and part entertainment. Each video had a playful intro, and to complement the content we did unboxing videos featuring specific products from Global Sources. At their trade show we created over 200 livestreams for them within five days. It was a multifaceted project where we got to produce different types of video content, the client then was able to repurpose the final footage into short product intros or teasers. We took the approach that B2B content doesn’t have to be boring.

In a Zen & Zany vlog you talk about creating brand stories, how a brand should essentially ‘show not tell.’ Do you ever receive push back from the client?  
All the time, though it does depend on the client. A lot of clients are not well-versed in what the power behind a video is. A lot of them want to transfer a PowerPoint presentation into video format. That’s where we have to really work with them and see where they are willing to meet us and what value we can bring. It’s always a different way of storytelling with each brand.  


Commercial for a smart robot cleaner

From your experience, which type of video platform allows for the most creativity? 
For maximum creativity, any online platform provides a lot of freedom. You can play with different story lines, breaking up an overall brand storyline into shorter videos. 

For me, YouTube is one of the platforms with the most potential, as it allows for long and short videos in your own style. On YouTube, people actually expect long videos, which is pretty surprising as film school taught us ‘if you can show something in two minutes don’t take 10 minutes to show it.’ But YouTube goes against that, so it’s fascinating for me as a media creator. It allows for people to be more human, show their personalities and allows for in-depth reviews or conversations surrounding a topic. 

Another advantage of YouTube is the way it allows for the organization of playlists and customization, allowing for more loyalty and in-depth engagement.  

In one vlog you touch upon ‘visual brand strategy.’ What is Zen & Zany’s visual brand?
Our company’s visual brand is very closely connected to our name and identity. We’re called Zen & Zany, for us each part is very significant. Zen is about peace, quiet and organization and zany is the opposite. It’s like our version of yin and yang. The ampersand symbol is significant because it visually combines two different opposing concepts. For us it’s all about creating visuals and content that strike a balance between opposing forces, for example, seemingly opposing world views or cultures.  

To check out some of Zen & Zany’s work, visit zenandzany.co or contact Nausheen through WeChat (ID: nsheen). 

[All images courtesy of Zen & Zany]

films Video business women in leadership Shenzhen

more news

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

2019 was a stellar year for Chinese filmmaking, with films like The Wandering Earth making a marked impression on the global scale.

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

The renowned video artist has founded Martin Goya Business as a platform to shine a light on art by young Chinese artists.

Drago Lazetich Chats Films 'Shanghai Story' and 'The Eight Hundred'

Drago Lazetich Chats Films 'Shanghai Story' and 'The Eight Hundred'

This month we spoke to filmmaker and actor Drago Lazetich about some of the projects he’s currently working on.

This Music Video Is an Ode to Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen in Love with China

We recently caught up with the man behind the project to chat about his newest song and the challenges of creating music that bridges cultures.

These Cannes 2019 Films Are in Line for a Chinese Cinema Release

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, May 25 after a week and a half of floppy sunhats, celebrity sighting and, of course, films.

9 Films Hitting Chinese Theaters in May 2019

From ‘Detective Pikachu’ to ‘Roma,’ there's a lot taking the silver screen this month.

Stunning Video Series Shows DJs Performing on Shanghai Rooftops

Ever wondered what a concert set on the rooftops above the super-huge metropolitan expanse of Shanghai looks like?

This 'Avengers' Fan Video is Going Viral in China

Highlights of the fan fiction video include Captain America taking a rip on a motorized scooter.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

This Day in History: Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison Opens

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

Mother Reunited with Abducted Son After 32-Year Search

Mother Reunited with Abducted Son After 32-Year Search

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.