Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

By Ryan Gandolfo, May 21, 2020

On May 20, the organizing committee of the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) announced that this year’s film festival has been postponed. The new dates for the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival, which was scheduled to take place between June 13 to 22, will be announced at a later time.

In an official notice posted on the SIFF’s website, the organizing committee cites concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an excerpt:

“Despite the impact by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations for 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival have progressed steadily thanks to the generous support and deep engagement of the entire film community at home and abroad. We are deeply grateful for what you’ve done for us, and we hereby apologize for any inconveniences caused by the postponement.”

Formed in 1993, SIFF has become a respected annual event in the cinema world, with more than 100 countries and regions participating in the competition. Screen International reported Beijing International Film Festival was also postponed earlier this year, which was scheduled to run April 19-26 – no new dates have been announced so far. SIFF is the latest victim of the public health crisis, which has continued to disrupt the global economy.

As for some positive news, Chinese cinemas are gradually starting to reopen, with the State Council issuing new rules for proper health and safety standards on May 7.

READ MORE: China's Movie Theaters Finally Reopen, But It Won't Be the Same

[Cover image via Pixabay]

