  1. home
  2. Articles

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

By Ryan Gandolfo, May 20, 2020

0 0

A positive sign for folks waiting to return to China: Some experts are saying border controls could be eased following the ‘Two Sessions’ – China’s biggest annual political event, which starts on Thursday.

On Sunday, Wang Hongwei, a professor at Renmin University of China’s School of Public Administration and Policy in Beijing said, “China may relax border controls gradually after the two sessions or in early June,” according to state-run newspaper Global Times. Since March 28, China has barred nonnationals with valid visas from entering the country – excluding people with diplomatic, courtesy and service visas.

With the pandemic mostly under control in the Middle Kingdom, Wang stated that business leaders and in-demand technicians may get priority to return to the PRC. Last month, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed that China was “discussing with relevant countries fast track arrangement for urgent essential travels including for business and technical purposes,” with a focus on spurring economic and trade activities. On May 1, China and South Korea opened an ‘express channel’ to accommodate business executives working in key industries.

READ MORE: China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

Optimistic about lifting restrictions for some business-related travel, Zhou Zijun, a public health expert at Peking University, told GT that “China can now properly handle a small level of imported cases.” However, he does note that it’s unlikely we’ll see a large number of tourists entering the country in the near future.

Despite a few outbreak clusters of the new coronavirus in Wuhan and Northeast China, the country has largely mitigated the spread of COVID-19, with only five new cases reported on Wednesday. But with nearly five million confirmed cases worldwide, both experts remain cautious about reopening normal international travel – fearing a rise in new infections. 

International airlines are preparing to add flights to and from China in June, with airlines such as Korean Air, Qatar Airways and United Airlines reportedly set to soon serve multiple Chinese cities with passenger services, according to Forbes. However, one thing that remains clear is the reopening of China’s borders will be a slow and gradual process. 

READ MORE: International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

[Cover image via Unsplash]

China Coronavirus

more news

Helmets Required for All Scooter Riders in China next Month

Helmets Required for All Scooter Riders in China next Month

Safety first.

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

The announcement is a strong indicator that the Central Government is ready to move forward amid a monthslong public health crisis.

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International carriers are planning to resume routes to China next month.

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

In the first episode of China Untold, our host takes listeners to China’s borders with North Korea and Laos to examine life on the frontier.

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Greg Turner shares his insight on the state of China’s entertainment sector and the live event experience post COVID-19.

China School News Roundup: May 2020

A roundup of important school news from China's biggest cities.

Tianjin Tianhai Quit China Super League, Replaced by Shenzhen FC

A swift and dramatic fall from from grace.

China's Movie Theaters Finally Reopen, But It Won't Be the Same

Chinese cinemas are gradually reopening, but there’s a catch.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

This Day in History: Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison Opens

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Helmets Required for All Scooter Riders in China next Month

Helmets Required for All Scooter Riders in China next Month

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.