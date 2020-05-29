Apply Now for 2020-21 School Year at Wellington College International Hangzhou

What does academic success truly mean in the 21st century?

How can world-class facilities and resources combined with a holistic, values-based educational philosophy and highly qualified teachers give pupils the best preparation for the next stage in their life and for an ever-changing world?

What are the curricula Wellington offers and how can they benefit pupils?

Wellington College International Hangzhou offers a world-class international education for children of expatriate families from the ages of 5 to 18. For the 2020-21 academic year, they are currently enrolling pupils in the Pre-Prep and Prep phases from Years 1 to 10 (5 to 14 years old).

In the Prep phases of the school, the curriculum is based on the English National Curriculum and supported by the International Primary Curriculum. In the Senior School, students complete the IGCSE programme followed by A Levels. As with all Wellington College schools, the Wellington Values and Identities form the heart of their holistic education.

Holistic Education

Wellington College International Hangzhou views each pupil as an individual with unique abilities, preferences and goals. The College has designed an academic programme which is flexible enough to motivate and inspire each individual to achieve their maximum potential. Pupils are introduced to a wide variety of subjects and, with the support of their house system, they are encouraged to discover and pursue their passion. Thanks to their state-of-the-art facilities and resources, Wellington College pupils quickly find that they have access to everything they need to progress quickly and enjoy their subjects to the fullest.

Wellington College International Hangzhou also encourages their pupils to broaden their understanding and knowledge of the world around them, rather than focus solely on their classroom lessons. Thanks to the Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs) programme, life at Wellington College International Hangzhou is busy and full of rich experiences such as off-campus field trips to extend learning in real-life situations, visits from international and local professionals, events, activities, festivals and more.

From Wellington College International Hangzhou daily links to the Wellington College in the UK to annual events in collaboration with other Wellington College China schools, Wellington College’s academic life is rich, varied and outward-looking in its pursuit of excellence. Wellington College International Hangzhou is always pushing to improve their academic approach in order to ensure that they can give each pupil the best possible support, allowing them to pursue their passions and achieve their desired goals. Ultimately, Wellington College International Hangzhou believes that this approach will help pupils become the best adults they can possibly be.

For more information on the curricula at Wellington, click here.

Scholarships and Bursaries

In order to recognise and reward the pursuit and achievement of excellence in pupils at Wellington College International Hangzhou, and to make a Wellington education accessible to a broader range of pupils throughout Hangzhou and surrounding regions, scholarships, awards and bursaries are available to different year levels at Wellington. Awards of up to 100% of the tuition fees will be available to successful applications in Year 7 or above for August 2020.

To view more details on our Scholarship Programme, click here.

Virtual Campus Tour

In keeping with the Wellington College commitment to an holistic education, Wellington College International Hangzhou is situated on a purpose built, state-of-the-art campus containing all of the facilities required to provide pupils with access to the very best academic and co-curricular opportunities.

To take a 360° virtual tour, click here.

If you would like to join Wellington or are curious about the school, please contact the Admissions Team through one of the channels listed below, or submit an Enquiry form.

Phone: +(86-571) 8239 6366 or +(86) 136 1653 0633

Email: admissions.wcih@wellingtoncollege.cn

See listing for Wellington College International Hangzhou

All images via Wellington College China

