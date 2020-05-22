  1. home
  2. Articles

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

By That's Beijing, May 22, 2020

0 0

You’ll have to wait to get those aerial shots of Beijing. Thanks to the ongoing Two Sessions, drones are temporarily banned from being flown.

According to Abacus News, drones are prohibited in the capital until May 28. Both organizations and individuals will be barred from conducting any type of flying activity for sports, entertainment or advertising purposes.

The ban applies to any “unmanned vehicle,” or what authorities refer to as equipment with a radar cross-section no larger than two meters that can fly under 1,000 meters at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. That means hot air balloons, paragliders and model airplanes are also forbidden.

Beijing police have issued similar “no-fly” rules ahead of the Two Sessions since 2005, according to Abacus News. In the past, authorities have banned selfie sticks, limited the number of foreign customers in restaurants and temporarily suspended AirBnB bookings due to the meetings.

READ MORE: Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Along with drone bans, Beijing residents can also expect increased security measures and strict traffic restrictions around the city this week and next. 

Arguably the two biggest political events in China each year, the Two Sessions are the plenary sessions of the NPC and CPPCC, which are responsible for making national-level political decisions. Normally held in March each year, this year’s meetings were postponed to May 21 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: China’s Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

[Cover image via Pexels]

Drone Two Sessions

more news

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

What are the Two Sessions? Should you care? We're here to answer your questions.

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

The announcement is a strong indicator that the Central Government is ready to move forward amid a monthslong public health crisis.

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Passengers heading to Beijing will be subject to extra security checks and temperature screenings ahead of the Two Sessions.

Police Drones Are Issuing Coronavirus Commands in China

The drone will find you...

WATCH: 700 Drones Light up Guangzhou Sky for National Day

Guangzhou residents in Huangpu got a real treat, as 700 drones were deployed at a nighttime show to celebrate the nation.

You'll Soon Be Able to Commute Via Drone Taxi in China

Looking for an alternative route to work? If so, sky lanes will soon be open in Canton.

China Developing Personal ID Codes For Deliveries by Drone

Forget about generic zip codes, you might be receiving a unique personal ID address sometime in the near future.

China Has More Active Mobile Phones Than People

China's wide gap in active mobile phones and mobile phone users explained.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

This Day in History: Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison Opens

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

The Zen and Zany Art of Filmmaking

Mother Reunited with Abducted Son After 32-Year Search

Mother Reunited with Abducted Son After 32-Year Search

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.