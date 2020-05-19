  1. home
  2. Articles

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

By Rakini Bergundy, May 19, 2020

0 0

Although China has not annouced easing of travel restrictions towards foreigners, international airlines are preparing to add flights to China back on the timetable for June. International travelers and even those who hold Chinese visas have been barred from entering the country for almost two months now. However, earlier this month China and South Korea’s fast track program allowed workers to enter the country after rigorous health checks. 

According to Forbes, “Asiana Airlines, Korean Air, Qatar Airways and United Airlines expect to soon serve multiple mainland Chinese cities with passenger services.” Here are some of the routes in detail, below:

Asiana Airlines: plans to resume 12 routes which will include Beijing and Shanghai

Delta Airlines: with government approval, Delta plans to fly from Detroit and Seattle to Shanghai in June

Korean Airplans to resume flights to more destinations in China, including Shanghai, Beijing and Qingdao next month

Turkish Airlines: plans to resume Shanghai in June, followed by the addition of Beijing and Guangzhou in July

United Airlines: plans to relaunch flights across four routes to three cities: Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai

Qatar Airways: expects to serve Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai by the end of June

Meanwhile, Flight Global reported that domestic air travel within China “saw some degree of recovery” for April with two out of the three major carriers reporting a month-on-month increase. China Southern and China Eastern Airlines reported higher numbers of passengers carried, 3.83 million and 2.64 million respectively, while Air China saw 4.2% fewer domestic passengers on its network since March. Overall, numbers are expected to remain low throughout the summer as the airline industry continues to be severely affected by the pandemic. 

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Air Travel United Airlines Coronavirus Travel

more news

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

Coronavirus Detected in Semen of Recovering Patients

Coronavirus Detected in Semen of Recovering Patients

The findings note the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 could be transmitted sexually, although the team say this would need to be proved in future studies.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

You might want think twice before bringing those grocery bags inside.

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

In response to COVID-19, here are the adjusted routes that Air China, China Southern and China Eastern Airlines will fly for the interim.

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

The man behind such memorable characters as Forrest Gump and Toy Story’s lovable cowboy Woody has contracted the coronavirus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison Opens

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Woman Sends 1,000kg of Onions to Ex After Breaking Up

Woman Sends 1,000kg of Onions to Ex After Breaking Up

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.