Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

By Rakini Bergundy, May 18, 2020

As the last batch of students eagerly await (or perhaps have forgotten) about school, the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission announced on May 16 that grades 1 to 3 and public kindergartens will be opening on June 2.  

Private kindergartens may decide their opening date upon approval from the district education department.

The notice states that, in special circumstances, primary students may choose to continue online education at home after reporting to the school. Furthermore, parents can voluntarily choose whether they want their children to return to kindergarten.

Now that Shanghai has announced start dates for the rest of their students, perhaps this is a good indication of when school will open in other provinces.

READ MORE: Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

[Cover image via @wujiaming0726/Instagram]

Schools Coronavirus education Kindergarten

