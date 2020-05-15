Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

After closing for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Beijing schools are set to open their doors in June.

State-run newspaper China Daily reports that graduating students of colleges and universities in the capital will be permitted to return to campus on a voluntary basis starting from June 6.

Meanwhile, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission on Wednesday confirmed additional return dates for local kindergartens, primary schools and middle schools.

Kindergartens can begin operating on June 8, provided they meet local virus prevention requirements. But attendance is not mandatory, and parents can choose whether or not they prefer to send their children back.



As for primary schools, students in Grade 6 are set to return to school on June 1, while students in Grades 4 and 5 can resume their classroom studies on June 8. A return date has yet to be provided for students in Grades 1 to 3.

Class is back in session on June 1 for all remaining middle school and high school students. Previously, only students in select grades were allowed back on campus in order to complete studies for entrance exams.



It’s not entirely clear how Wednesday’s announcement impacts international schools, as the reopening dates apply to the city’s local education system. With curriculums differing between school systems, parents of international school students are advised to check the opening schedule with their school ahead of time.

