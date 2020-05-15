  1. home
  2. Articles

Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

By That's Beijing, May 15, 2020

0 0

After closing for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Beijing schools are set to open their doors in June.

State-run newspaper China Daily reports that graduating students of colleges and universities in the capital will be permitted to return to campus on a voluntary basis starting from June 6.

READ MORE: More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

Meanwhile, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission on Wednesday confirmed additional return dates for local kindergartens, primary schools and middle schools.

Kindergartens can begin operating on June 8, provided they meet local virus prevention requirements. But attendance is not mandatory, and parents can choose whether or not they prefer to send their children back.

As for primary schools, students in Grade 6 are set to return to school on June 1, while students in Grades 4 and 5 can resume their classroom studies on June 8. A return date has yet to be provided for students in Grades 1 to 3.

Class is back in session on June 1 for all remaining middle school and high school students. Previously, only students in select grades were allowed back on campus in order to complete studies for entrance exams.

READ MORE: Here’s When Some Beijing Schools Are Set to Reopen

It’s not entirely clear how Wednesday’s announcement impacts international schools, as the reopening dates apply to the city’s local education system. With curriculums differing between school systems, parents of international school students are advised to check the opening schedule with their school ahead of time.

[Cover image via Pexels]

education City News university Schools Kindergarten Colleges

more news

China School News Roundup: May 2020

China School News Roundup: May 2020

A roundup of important school news from China's biggest cities.

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Once a mask is saturated (from sweat), a person’s breathing capability goes down by almost 20%.

Standing Out in a Crowded University Applications List

Standing Out in a Crowded University Applications List

What you need to know.

Here's What You Need to Know About ISA Science City in Guangzhou

We spoke to Head of School David Edwards to learn more about what parents and students can expect from ISA Science City when it opens in September 2020.

Here’s When Some Beijing Schools Are Set to Reopen

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission finally announced when certain schools in the capital will be reopening.

More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

But starting dates in some places have yet to be announced.

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

The new regulation will go into effect on May 1.

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

Primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will remain closed for the foreseeable future and will start offering online classes starting on March 2.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

China's Movie Theaters Finally Reopen, But It Won't Be the Same

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

Veggie Mama's Stovetop Scallion Flatbread Recipe

China School News Roundup: May 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

Shenzhen Bans Outdoor Barbecue to Improve Air Quality

Shenzhen Bans Outdoor Barbecue to Improve Air Quality

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.