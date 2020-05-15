  1. home
  2. Articles

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

By That's, May 15, 2020

0 0

What’s the best way to elevate your outfit to the next level? A simple dainty pendant or bracelet may just be the piece you’re looking for. Just in time for Chinese Valentine’s Day on May 20, Xuping Jewelry is giving away six pieces of assorted jewelry! See the fine selection below: 

_02.jpg
Gold cross necklace. Image via Xuping Jewelry

1_04.jpgNecklace inspired by the 1998 Australian coin. Image via Xuping Jewelry

A.jpg

Two interlocking rings connect the past, the present and the future and are a symbol of eternal love. Image via Xuping Jewelry

_04.jpg
Simple and elegant necklace. Image via Xuping Jewelry

_01.jpg

Black and white rose gold bracelet engraved with Roman numerals. Image via Xuping Jewelry

30.jpg
Cross charm bracelet. Image via Xuping Jewelry

WIN!

Xuping Jewelry is offering one piece of jewelry to two lucky That’s readers across Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to your respective city’s WeChat account (ID: Thats_Shanghai, ThatsBeijing, ThatsGuangzhou, ThatsShenzhen) along with your email address, delivery address and phone number.

Not already a follower of our official That’s WeChat accounts? 

To follow That’s Shanghai scan the QR code below or search Thats_Shanghai on WeChat and click ‘follow’:

sh.jpg

To follow That’s Beijing scan the QR code below or search ThatsBeijing on WeChat and click ‘follow’:

Beijing.jpg

To follow That’s Guangzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsGuangzhou on WeChat and click ‘follow’:

Guangzhou.jpg

To follow That’s Shenzhen scan the QR code below or search ThatsShenzhen on WeChat and click ‘follow’:

Shenzhen.jpg

[Cover image via That’s]

jewelry Giveaways Fashion women Chinese Valentine's

more news

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

One Weibo user commented, “I thought this was news from 1920s.”

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

The graphic footage shows a half-naked Chinese woman masturbating on furniture throughout the furniture warehouse’s showroom.

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Burgoyne talks the art of car design, appealing to the local market and Geely’s recently released ICON model.

Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

Currently most franchises are located in downtown Shanghai.

COVID-19 Vaccine Successful on Monkeys, Chinese Study Shows

Beijing-based Sinovac started phase I clinical trials in Jiangsu province, and phase II studies may begin in mid-May.

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Once a mask is saturated (from sweat), a person’s breathing capability goes down by almost 20%.

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

China's public emergency measures appear to be on the homestretch, as the country shifts gears towards ramping up economic activity.

'UFO' Crashes to the Ground in Chinese Village

A mysterious object fell from the sky into a Chinese village, opening up a massive crater in the ground.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

China's Movie Theaters Finally Reopen, But It Won't Be the Same

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

Veggie Mama's Stovetop Scallion Flatbread Recipe

China School News Roundup: May 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

WIN! Celebrate 520 with Delicate Trendy Xuping Jewelry

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

Shenzhen Bans Outdoor Barbecue to Improve Air Quality

Shenzhen Bans Outdoor Barbecue to Improve Air Quality

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.