  1. home
  2. Articles

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

By That's GBA, May 13, 2020

0 0

Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong are discussing easing mandatory quarantine restrictions in what can be viewed as a positive sign for travel in the region. The plans were revealed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday in an interview with Tu Kung Pao newspaper, as cited by The Standard.

Although mandatory quarantine for all inbound travelers from the mainland to Hong Kong was extended to June 7, Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements and pass a COVID-19 test to be exempt from quarantine. The agreement could be reached within weeks.

An amended section of Hong Kong’s compulsory quarantine regulations states that people who need to travel for purposes related to manufacturing operations or other business activities in the interest of the SAR’s economic development may be exempt. Tourists from the mainland to Hong Kong are unlikely to be included in initial exemptions.

According to state-run news outlet Xinhua, Lam said that since the mandatory quarantine regulations first went into effect on February 8, over 100,000 mainland visitors to Hong Kong have been quarantined, and none have been confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday.

Some legislators in Hong Kong have expressed concern over easing cross-border travel with the mainland, while pushing for efforts to bring back folks stranded in other countries. Lam has accused those lawmakers of politicizing the pandemic.

“Some legislators still believe it is like ‘inviting a wolf into the house’ if we exempt quarantine for Hongkongers doing businesses with the mainland and cross-border students. But they also ask me to bring back people stranded in India, Pakistan, Peru and Morocco,” Lam said, adding, “I am really disgusted with this argument because where is the wolf?”

In Macao, politicians have been encouraging the government to loosen restrictions on travel with Hong Kong and Guangdong province since late April. Macao’s gaming industry has taken a significant hit in the wake of the pandemic as casinos were closed down for 15 days in February and have yet to rebound given the travel restrictions on the special administrative region.

Macao has not seen an imported case in over a month while Hong Kong has not reported any new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in over three weeks, according to Macau News.

China has confirmed reports that the country has engaged in talks with South Korea and Singapore on opening up the border for essential travel for business and tech-related activities. However, those plans may have been put on hold as new virus clusters have been reported in Wuhan and Seoul.

READ MORE: China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Coronavirus Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Macao Guangdong

more news

Coronavirus Detected in Semen of Recovering Patients

Coronavirus Detected in Semen of Recovering Patients

The findings note the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 could be transmitted sexually, although the team say this would need to be proved in future studies.

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

The 14-day mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Hong Kong has been extended until June 7.

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

You might want think twice before bringing those grocery bags inside.

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

It is free to view, so what do you have to lose?

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

How to Cross Between Shenzhen and Hong Kong Amid Border Closures

With most borders closed between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, here's how to cross.

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

The man behind such memorable characters as Forrest Gump and Toy Story’s lovable cowboy Woody has contracted the coronavirus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Wuhan Testing All 11 Million Residents Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Wuhan Testing All 11 Million Residents Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Save Big on 12 Cans of This Guangzhou-Brewed IPA Beer

Save Big on 12 Cans of This Guangzhou-Brewed IPA Beer

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

China School News Roundup: May 2020

China School News Roundup: May 2020

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.