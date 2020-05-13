Save Big on 12 Cans of This Guangzhou-Brewed IPA Beer

If you love craft beer as much as we do, then you are going to be excited about the following offer: Guangzhou craft beer heavyweights The Strand have teamed up with That’s to offer a blowout on 12-can packs of their storied Wuyang IPA.

The Strand’s signature IPA is a modern take on the West Coast IPA. A golden IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, Ahtanum and Columbus hops, this beer has bright, hoppy citrus flavors with a piney zest.

At 6.2% ABV and 55 IBU, this beer is both sessionable and boozy – the perfect combo for a hot summer day! You can read our full review of the beer here.

For a limited time only, you can snag a case of Wuyang IPA (12 x 330-mililiter cans) for only RMB148 (this incredible discount does not include shipping). This case of beer previously retailed on Taobao for RMB275. We can ship nationwide, to ensure that folks from Kunming to Lanzhou to Beijing can enjoy this splendid beverage.

Of note, the beer is set to expire on May 31 (hence the discount), but it has been stored in a refrigerated room to ensure it maintains its quality and taste. So, order quick if you are keen on enjoying a refreshing Wuyang IPA!

To order your case, add our marketing department on WeChat (ID: 13316092100) by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via The Strand]

