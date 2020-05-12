  1. home
  2. Articles

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

By That's, May 12, 2020

0 0

After years of talking about it, slow-moving That’s Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons finally got around to producing a podcast and the first episode is now available to stream or download.

Titled China Untold, the podcast is bi-weekly and aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

In the first episode of China Untold, Bossons takes listeners to China’s borders with North Korea and Laos to examine life on the frontier. He’ll discuss human trafficking and Chinese-financed development in the Laos border town of Boten and the famous pleasure boat tours that take tourists from the Chinese city of Dandong to cruise the North Korean border.

The episode is in many ways a follow up to our November 2019 cover story on China’s unique border regions, as it expands on the host’s experiences and observations while reporting from the edge of China.

dprk-china-border-9.jpg
A sign informing people on the Chinese side of the China-North Korea border to refrain from interacting with folks on the other side of the line. Image by Matthew Bossons/That’s

Download or stream the first episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. (The episode should also be available on iTunes and other podcast directories in the coming days.)

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

[Cover image via China Untold]

podcast China Untold North Korea DPRK Laos Lao PDR

more news

The Communist Divide: Cruising the China-North Korea Border

The Communist Divide: Cruising the China-North Korea Border

The PRC and the DPRK are two of five self-proclaimed communist states still in existence, and still, in 2019, relics of the conflict dot the two nations’ 1,416-kilometer border.

WATCH: Meteorite-like Object Explodes in Sky above North China

WATCH: Meteorite-like Object Explodes in Sky above North China

The whereabouts of the fallen object is still unknown.

KFK Podcast: Andy Chats With Norah Yang About Comedy in China

KFK Podcast: Andy Chats With Norah Yang About Comedy in China

Check out this week's Kung Fu Komedy podcast!

KFK Podcast: Andy Announces Plans to Leave China

Check out this week's Kung Fu Komedy podcast!

KFK Podcast: A Canadian Gets the Death Penalty in China

The Kung Fu Komedy podcast is back for the new year. This week they discuss Canada's drama and the Canuck who got the death penalty.

PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse Wows North China Residents

The next partial solar eclipse visible in China will take place on December 26, 2019. Mark your calendars!

120 Chinese Tourists Cross Frozen River to North Korea to Celebrate New Year

How did you spend the first day of 2019?

Christmas Cancelled in This North China City

Langfang, which borders on Southeast Beijing, has banned stores from putting up Christmas decorations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

China School News Roundup: May 2020

China School News Roundup: May 2020

Tianjin Tianhai Quit China Super League, Replaced by Shenzhen FC

Tianjin Tianhai Quit China Super League, Replaced by Shenzhen FC

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.