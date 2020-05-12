Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

After years of talking about it, slow-moving That’s Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons finally got around to producing a podcast and the first episode is now available to stream or download.



Titled China Untold, the podcast is bi-weekly and aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

In the first episode of China Untold, Bossons takes listeners to China’s borders with North Korea and Laos to examine life on the frontier. He’ll discuss human trafficking and Chinese-financed development in the Laos border town of Boten and the famous pleasure boat tours that take tourists from the Chinese city of Dandong to cruise the North Korean border.

The episode is in many ways a follow up to our November 2019 cover story on China’s unique border regions, as it expands on the host’s experiences and observations while reporting from the edge of China.



A sign informing people on the Chinese side of the China-North Korea border to refrain from interacting with folks on the other side of the line. Image by Matthew Bossons/That’s

Download or stream the first episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. (The episode should also be available on iTunes and other podcast directories in the coming days.)

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

[Cover image via China Untold]

