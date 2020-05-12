Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

An amateur pornographic video featuring a young woman masturbating in a Chinese IKEA went viral over the weekend, forcing the Swedish home decor company to issue a statement on May 9.

The graphic footage shows a half-naked Chinese woman masturbating on furniture throughout the furniture warehouse’s showroom as seemingly oblivious customers – including children – wander around in the background. The porno appears to have been completely scrubbed from Chinese social media.

In its statement, IKEA China firmly condemned the video and the sexual acts which took place on its premises, and stated that they have notified police of the incident.

“IKEA calls on consumers to visit IKEA in a civilized and orderly manner and jointly maintain a good shopping environment,” reads the statement, which IKEA China posted on its official Weibo account over the weekend.

There has been intense speculation online as to where in China the amateur porno was filmed, although netizens have been quick to suggest Guangdong province due to the fact Cantonese announcements can be heard over the store’s PA system in the video. IKEA has locations in several Guangdong cities, including Guangzhou, Foshan, Huizhou, Shenzhen, Jiangmen and Zhongshan.



Video screengrab via WeChat

Exactly when the video was filmed is also up for debate, as shoppers in the background are not wearing masks. It’s possible the video was filmed sometime in late November or December, as Christmas music can be heard in the background of the video at one point.

Another mystery is the identity of the woman featured in the smut film, although some netizens have suggested it might be amateur Chinese porn star ‘Fullfive.’

No word yet on whether authorities have tracked down the exhibitionist, but when they do (and they will, because, you know, facial recognition tech) you can be sure she will be in some serious trouble. According to Global Times, the PRC’s law on public security administration notes that intentionally showing a nude body could lead to detainment of between five and 10 days in serious cases.

On March 1, China’s ‘Provisions on Ecological Governance of Online Information Content’ went into effect, which notes, “a network information content producer shall not make, copy or publish any illegal information containing obscenity and pornography,” according to Global Times.



Video screengrab via WeChat

The state-run publication spoke with a Beijing-based lawyer who said that the woman in the masturbation video could be convicted of disrupting public order or assembled pruriency, which could result in a three-year stint behind bars.

Regardless of her eventual punishment, Weibo users were impressed with the woman’s brash efforts to pleasure herself, with one commenter writing “This woman is so brave, I don't understand, (she’s) just doing it in broad daylight,” according to Straits Times.



This is not the first time that footage of retail shop sexcapades have gone viral in China. Back in 2015, footage of two horny shoppers banging in a Beijing UNIQLO caused a ruckus online and led China’s Cyberspace Administration to summon executives from Sina and Tencent over the video’s online spread.

[Cover image: video screengrab via WeChat]

