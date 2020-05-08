  1. home
  2. Articles

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

By Ryan Gandolfo, May 8, 2020

0 0

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

Consumers in China have shown more of an affinity towards used goods in recent years, with a growing catalog of apps dedicated to second-hand cars, electronics, books, fashion items and more.

One of the more commonly used ‘recommerce’ apps in the Chinese market is Idle Fish (Xianyu, ‘咸鱼’), a digital flea market owned by Alibaba that was downloaded two million times in February 2020, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Xianyu was one of the earliest Chinese apps selling used goods, starting back in 2013. According to CEO Chen Lei, the app now boasts over 20 million daily active users and has listed 1.4 billion items on the platform, as cited by Xinhua.

Aside from standard customer-to-customer trading, the app also offers features such as recycling, donating and renting out products. In December 2019, a location-based service feature was launched to link users geographically, creating a greater sense of community while driving up sales. 

If you’re looking to continue shopping away while reducing your carbon footprint a bit, this app is certainly worth exploring.

Idle Fish (Xianyu) is available on iOS and Android devices. 

For more Tap that App, click here.

[Cover image via Xianyu]

Tap that app Ecommerce technology Alibaba

more news

China Tells ByteDance to Take Down Feishu Workplace App

China Tells ByteDance to Take Down Feishu Workplace App

The international version of the app, called Lark, is still in operation in places like Japan and Singapore.

Alibaba to Invest ¥200 Billion in Cloud Services Amid Covid-19

Alibaba to Invest ¥200 Billion in Cloud Services Amid Covid-19

The public health crisis may have provided the impetus for the additional investment in cloud computing.

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Talks Big-Name Interviews and Tech Politics

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Talks Big-Name Interviews and Tech Politics

We spoke with Kharpal about the tech world’s response to COVID-19 and one headline that’s been out of sight recently.

Spotlight: Jocelyn Richards, Founder of Juicy Mandarin

Richards founded a popular Instagram account that teaches helpful, everyday Mandarin and which has quickly amassed a loyal following.

Game Over: China Announces Online Gaming Curfew for Minors

The new rules target gamers under 18 years old, restricting them from playing online games between 10pm and 8am.

Alibaba Sells ¥10 Billion in 96 Seconds on Singles' Day, Breaks Record

Singles’ Day is back and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is breaking sales records yet again.

Guangzhou to Invest ¥1 Billion in Blockchain Subsidy Fund

Big bucks for blockchain-related projects in Guangzhou.

You Might Soon Need to Scan Your Face to Enter Your Apartment in Shanghai

As of May, 10,000 apartment complexes have been outfitted with facial recognition technology. This might actually be the new norm...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Museums & Parks Finally Reopen, But There’s a Catch

Beijing Museums & Parks Finally Reopen, But There’s a Catch

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

WATCH: 2-Meter Snakes Caught by Bare-Handed Guard in Shenzhen

WATCH: 2-Meter Snakes Caught by Bare-Handed Guard in Shenzhen

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.