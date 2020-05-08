WATCH: 2-Meter Snakes Caught by Bare-Handed Guard in Shenzhen

Looks like snake season is upon us here in Shenzhen. On Monday, two 2-meter snakes were found slithering around in popular Lianhuashan Park, as reported by Spot News. Luckily, the two rat snakes were not venomous. In a video, one brave bao’an is seen handling the snakes with his bare hands – one in each palm – as park goers huddle in for a closer look. The head of security at Lianhuashan Park contacted the Shenzhen Wildlife Conservation and Management Office who then took the snakes deep into the woods and released them.

Watch below to see the hysteria (VPN off):

Although this encounter was with non-venomous serpents, there have been reports over the city in recent days of venomous snake bites. One man, surnamed Wang, was taking out the trash when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his leg. He was subsequently taken to the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Shenzhen Hospital. Upon admittance he could barely walk on his own as his left leg was very swollen. Doctors suspect that the green snake that bit Wang was a venomous pit viper called Trimeresurus stejnegeri.



Trimeresurus stejnegeri. Image via Wikimedia

In the unfortunate event of getting bitten by a snake, check out to guide on venomous snake bites here. Occurences of snake bites usually are around 8 or 9am in the morning or in the evening. Doctors are advising residents to avoid walking in bushes and forests and to not wear sandals or slippers when out for a walk. If working in a wild environment, long trousers are a must to avoid snake bites.

