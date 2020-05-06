  1. home
WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

By That's GBA, May 6, 2020

Footage has gone viral showing Humen Bridge in Guangdong province dramatically shaking up and down while cars crowd its six lanes. Unusual vibrations were reported at 2pm on Tuesday, and continued through Tuesday night. The bridge has since been closed off from traffic, and the waterway that runs underneath the structure has also been temporarily closed as a precaution.

A team of bridge experts said the vibrations were likely caused by high winds hitting the structure, which spans across the Pearl River. No one was reportedly injured by the shaking bridge.

To check out the ‘bad’ vibrations, watch the clip below (VPN off): 

On Wednesday, drivers were “urged… to make a detour,” according to a statement by the provincial Department of Transportation, as cited by China Daily. The department also said that the main structure is still intact, and drivers shouldn’t be concerned about crossing the bridge in the coming weeks. 

Completed in 1997, Humen bridge extends 4.6 kilometers, connecting the Greater Bay Area’s eastern cities such as Shenzhen and Dongguan with Foshan and Zhuhai, among other western cities in the province. China Daily notes that the bridge can accommodate 80,000 vehicles per day, but has seen “major traffic jams” during peak hours.

