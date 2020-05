A brand new report from DiDi reveals the latest travel trends over the five-day Labor Day holiday. Below, check out this neat infographic showing what travelers were up to during the break. And remember to claim your DiDi ride coupon!

With the Labor Day holiday now in the rear-view mirror, DiDi is offering new coupons for riders to use post-holiday. Click here to claim your coupon today!



[Images provided by DiDi]