Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park Reopens

Tired of looking at panda videos on your phone? We are too, which is why we’re happy to inform you that Guangzhou’s Chimelong Safari Park has reopened!

The park opened its doors to the public on Thursday, April 30 with strict public health measures to ensure everyone’s safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will need to make a reservation online prior to entering the safari park, and will receive a body temperature check and real-name verification. The park areas that are open again cannot exceed 30% visitor capacity, while some sections are still temporarily closed to the public.

In addition to the Safari Park reopening, Chimelong’s official WeChat account announced that Guangzhou Chimelong Panda Hotel, Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean Kingdom and the Chimelong Penguin Hotel Zhuhai also reopened on April 30. The Safari Park is open from 9.30am-6pm, while Zhuhai’s Ocean Kingdom venue is open from 10am-7pm.



Panda paradise at Guangzhou Chimelong Panda Hotel. Image provided by Chimelong Guangzhou

Never been to Chimelong Safari Park Guangzhou? If not, you’re apparently missing out, as it was named China’s fifth ‘Happiest Tourist Attraction.’ The park placed behind The Palace Museum, located in in the Forbidden City in Beijing, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and the Hong Kong Shanghai Disneylands – not bad company.

[Cover image via Liu Dahui/Xinhua]